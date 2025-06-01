Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 1
Today's MLB slate has a lot in store. Among those contests is the New York Yankees squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Rangers (29-31), Cardinals (33-26)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.40%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.60%
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Orioles (22-36), White Sox (18-41)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 60.75%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.25%
Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. José Quintana
- Records: Phillies (36-23), Brewers (32-28)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.95%
- Brewers Win Probability: 36.05%
Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Braves (27-31), Red Sox (29-32)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.21%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.79%
Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. JP Sears
- Records: Blue Jays (31-28), Athletics (23-37)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -255
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +210
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.06%
- Athletics Win Probability: 37.94%
Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Guardians (32-26), Angels (26-32)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -210
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 60.33%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.67%
San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Hayden Birdsong
- Records: Marlins (23-34), Giants (33-26)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 54.16%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.84%
Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Carson Palmquist
- Records: Mets (37-22), Rockies (9-50)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -420
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +330
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 72.44%
- Rockies Win Probability: 27.56%
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Astros (32-27), Rays (30-29)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -166
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.48%
- Rays Win Probability: 42.52%
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Keider Montero
- Records: Royals (31-29), Tigers (39-21)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -166
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 59.50%
- Tigers Win Probability: 40.50%
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Cubs (37-22), Reds (29-31)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -158
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.32%
- Reds Win Probability: 44.68%
Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Mitchell Parker
- Records: Diamondbacks (27-31), Nationals (28-30)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -220
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.89%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.11%
Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Mariners (31-26), Twins (31-26)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.16%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.84%
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Padres (32-24), Pirates (22-37)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -146
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.88%
- Pirates Win Probability: 42.12%
New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Ryan Yarbrough
- Records: Dodgers (36-22), Yankees (35-22)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.47%
- Yankees Win Probability: 40.53%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.