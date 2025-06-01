Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 1

Today's MLB slate has a lot in store. Among those contests is the New York Yankees squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Erick Fedde

Jacob deGrom vs. Erick Fedde Records: Rangers (29-31), Cardinals (33-26)

Rangers (29-31), Cardinals (33-26) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.40%

56.40% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.60%

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and CHSN

MASN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Adrian Houser

Charlie Morton vs. Adrian Houser Records: Orioles (22-36), White Sox (18-41)

Orioles (22-36), White Sox (18-41) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 60.75%

60.75% White Sox Win Probability: 39.25%

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSWI

NBCS-PH and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. José Quintana

Ranger Suarez vs. José Quintana Records: Phillies (36-23), Brewers (32-28)

Phillies (36-23), Brewers (32-28) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.95%

63.95% Brewers Win Probability: 36.05%

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and NESN

MLB Network, FDSSO and NESN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Garrett Crochet

Bryce Elder vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Braves (27-31), Red Sox (29-32)

Braves (27-31), Red Sox (29-32) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Braves Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.21%

51.21% Braves Win Probability: 48.79%

Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-CA

SNET and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. JP Sears

Kevin Gausman vs. JP Sears Records: Blue Jays (31-28), Athletics (23-37)

Blue Jays (31-28), Athletics (23-37) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -255

-255 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +210

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 62.06%

62.06% Athletics Win Probability: 37.94%

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSW

CLEG and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Gavin Williams vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Guardians (32-26), Angels (26-32)

Guardians (32-26), Angels (26-32) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Angels Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 60.33%

60.33% Angels Win Probability: 39.67%

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-BA

FDSFL and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Hayden Birdsong

Ryan Weathers vs. Hayden Birdsong Records: Marlins (23-34), Giants (33-26)

Marlins (23-34), Giants (33-26) Giants Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.16%

54.16% Marlins Win Probability: 45.84%

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and COLR

SNY and COLR Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Carson Palmquist

Clay Holmes vs. Carson Palmquist Records: Mets (37-22), Rockies (9-50)

Mets (37-22), Rockies (9-50) Mets Moneyline Odds: -420

-420 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +330

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 72.44%

72.44% Rockies Win Probability: 27.56%

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN

SCHN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Taj Bradley

Hunter Brown vs. Taj Bradley Records: Astros (32-27), Rays (30-29)

Astros (32-27), Rays (30-29) Astros Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Rays Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.48%

57.48% Rays Win Probability: 42.52%

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSDET

FDSKC and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Keider Montero

Kris Bubic vs. Keider Montero Records: Royals (31-29), Tigers (39-21)

Royals (31-29), Tigers (39-21) Royals Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 59.50%

59.50% Tigers Win Probability: 40.50%

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSOH

MARQ and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Nick Martínez

Jameson Taillon vs. Nick Martínez Records: Cubs (37-22), Reds (29-31)

Cubs (37-22), Reds (29-31) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Reds Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.32%

55.32% Reds Win Probability: 44.68%

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and MASN2

ARID and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Mitchell Parker

Corbin Burnes vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Diamondbacks (27-31), Nationals (28-30)

Diamondbacks (27-31), Nationals (28-30) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.89%

63.89% Nationals Win Probability: 36.11%

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MNNT

ROOT Sports NW and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Chris Paddack

Luis Castillo vs. Chris Paddack Records: Mariners (31-26), Twins (31-26)

Mariners (31-26), Twins (31-26) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Twins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.16%

57.16% Twins Win Probability: 42.84%

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 5:10 p.m. ET

5:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT

SDPA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Andrew Heaney

Randy Vasquez vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Padres (32-24), Pirates (22-37)

Padres (32-24), Pirates (22-37) Padres Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.88%

57.88% Pirates Win Probability: 42.12%

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Ryan Yarbrough

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Ryan Yarbrough Records: Dodgers (36-22), Yankees (35-22)

Dodgers (36-22), Yankees (35-22) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.47%

59.47% Yankees Win Probability: 40.53%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.