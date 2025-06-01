Red Sox vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the Atlanta Braves.

Red Sox vs Braves Game Info

Boston Red Sox (28-32) vs. Atlanta Braves (27-30)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and NESN

Red Sox vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | ATL: (-100)

BOS: (-118) | ATL: (-100) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | ATL: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | ATL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 4-4, 2.04 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 2-2, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Crochet (4-4) to the mound, while Bryce Elder (2-2) will take the ball for the Braves. Crochet's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Crochet's team is 5-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Elder's starts. The Braves have a 1-2 record in Elder's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.2%)

Red Sox vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Braves, Boston is the favorite at -118, and Atlanta is -100 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Braves Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Braves. The Red Sox are +140 to cover, and the Braves are -170.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Braves on June 1, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Red Sox vs Braves Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 19, or 47.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won 16 of 30 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 60 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 30-30-0 against the spread in their 60 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have a 4-10 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Atlanta has a 3-8 record (winning just 27.3% of its games).

The Braves have played in 56 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-31-5).

The Braves have a 26-30-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .513.

He is 29th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to 23 extra-base hits. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage 103rd, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Wilyer Abreu has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .495 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has three home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Rafaela takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 51 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .238 and slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage is 70th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Olson heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna's .426 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .457.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 36th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .234.

Austin Riley is slugging .448 to pace his team.

Red Sox vs Braves Head to Head

5/31/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/30/2025: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/18/2025: 10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2025: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/7/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

