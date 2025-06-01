Royals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Royals vs Tigers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (31-28) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-21)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSDET

Royals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-164) | DET: (+138)

KC: (-164) | DET: (+138) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+122) | DET: +1.5 (-146)

KC: -1.5 (+122) | DET: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 5-2, 1.45 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-1, 4.54 ERA

The Royals will call on Kris Bubic (5-2) versus the Tigers and Keider Montero (2-1). Bubic and his team have a record of 7-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Bubic and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Tigers are 3-1-0 against the spread when Montero starts. The Tigers were named the moneyline underdog for one Montero start this season -- they lost.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (59.5%)

Royals vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -164 favorite at home.

Royals vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The Tigers are -146 to cover, and the Royals are +122.

Royals vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Royals-Tigers on June 1 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 13 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 59 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 32-27-0 in 59 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've finished 11-10 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Detroit has a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-28-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have covered 55.2% of their games this season, going 32-26-0 against the spread.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in total hits (65) this season while batting .284 with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is slashing .316/.378/.474 this season and leads the Royals with an OPS of .851.

Among all qualifying players, he is 10th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Pasquantino has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with three walks and an RBI.

Jonathan India has one home run, 13 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has accumulated 48 hits, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .239 and slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 120th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Gleyber Torres' .386 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .415.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has accumulated a slugging percentage of .498, a team-best for the Tigers.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .268 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.

Royals vs Tigers Head to Head

5/31/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/30/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/19/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2025: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/18/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/4/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!