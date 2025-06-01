Phillies vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1
Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Phillies vs Brewers Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (36-22) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (31-28)
- Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSWI
Phillies vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | MIL: (+140)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | MIL: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Phillies vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 4-0, 2.97 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.65 ERA
The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (4-0) for the Phillies and Jose Quintana (4-1) for the Brewers. Suarez and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Suarez's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Brewers are 4-2-0 ATS in Quintana's six starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have a 3-1 record in Quintana's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Phillies vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (64%)
Phillies vs Brewers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Phillies, Milwaukee is the underdog at +140, and Philadelphia is -166 playing at home.
Phillies vs Brewers Spread
- The Phillies are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -150 to cover.
Phillies vs Brewers Over/Under
- The over/under for Phillies-Brewers on June 1 is 8. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Phillies vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (63.8%) in those games.
- Philadelphia has a record of 19-6 when favored by -166 or more this year.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 56 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Phillies have an against the spread record of 29-27-0 in 56 games with a line this season.
- The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've gone 8-19 in those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 1-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (33.3%).
- The Brewers have played in 58 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-33-1).
- The Brewers have a 32-26-0 record against the spread this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.401) and total hits (56) this season. He's batting .267 batting average while slugging .590.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 61st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Schwarber will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .375.
- Among all qualified, he is 61st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.
- Trea Turner has an OPS of .779, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .422 this season.
- Turner enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a walk and two RBIs.
- Nick Castellanos is batting .285 with a .325 OBP and 30 RBI for Philadelphia this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Jackson Chourio has a .442 slugging percentage, which leads the Brewers. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .282.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 150th, and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Christian Yelich is batting .233 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- His batting average is 129th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 83rd in slugging.
- William Contreras is batting .253 with seven doubles, five home runs and 36 walks.
- Sal Frelick has six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .298.
Phillies vs Brewers Head to Head
- 5/31/2025: 17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 5/30/2025: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/18/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/16/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/5/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/4/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/3/2024: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 9/3/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/2/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
