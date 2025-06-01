Phillies vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Brewers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (36-22) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (31-28)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSWI

Phillies vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | MIL: (+140)

PHI: (-166) | MIL: (+140) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | MIL: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | MIL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 4-0, 2.97 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.65 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (4-0) for the Phillies and Jose Quintana (4-1) for the Brewers. Suarez and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Suarez's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Brewers are 4-2-0 ATS in Quintana's six starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have a 3-1 record in Quintana's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (64%)

Phillies vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Phillies, Milwaukee is the underdog at +140, and Philadelphia is -166 playing at home.

Phillies vs Brewers Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -150 to cover.

Phillies vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Brewers on June 1 is 8. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (63.8%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 19-6 when favored by -166 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 56 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 29-27-0 in 56 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've gone 8-19 in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 1-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (33.3%).

The Brewers have played in 58 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-33-1).

The Brewers have a 32-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.401) and total hits (56) this season. He's batting .267 batting average while slugging .590.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 61st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among all qualified, he is 61st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .779, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Turner enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a walk and two RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .285 with a .325 OBP and 30 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has a .442 slugging percentage, which leads the Brewers. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 150th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Christian Yelich is batting .233 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average is 129th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

William Contreras is batting .253 with seven doubles, five home runs and 36 walks.

Sal Frelick has six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .298.

Phillies vs Brewers Head to Head

5/31/2025: 17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/18/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/3/2024: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/3/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/2/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!