NFL Week 6 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions

NFL Expert Betting Picks for Week 6

Jim Sannes, Digital Media Managing Editor

Side: Los Angeles Chargers +2.5 (-112)

I understand that the crowd will favor the Cowboys here, but the Chargers don't have to travel and are coming off of a bye. So in order to make them 2.5-point underdogs, you'd need to heavily favor the Cowboys on a neutral field, and I don't think that should be the case. The Chargers are an annoying team to buy into, but my model makes them 2.5-point favorites here. I'd prefer the moneyline, but this is also my favorite side of the week.

Total: Buffalo Bills at New York Giants Over 44.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Christian Kirk Under 63.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Side: New York Jets +7 (-112)

Total: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Under 35.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Jonathan Mingo Over 3.5 Receptions (+120)

Mingo's line for receptions given what's expected from this game makes no sense. He ran 85.7% of the routes last week against Detroit, catching five of seven total targets. Even with an underwhelming share of looks for Mingo (20.0%), it'll be much easier for Carolina's offense to complete passes this week. The Dolphins have numberFire's ninth-worst scheduled-adjusted pass defense, compared to the Lions' 13th-best unit a week ago. There's plus-money behind him slightly underperforming last week in a better matchup, and the 13.5-point spread in Miami should produce -- almost assuredly -- significant portions of this game where the Panthers are trailing again.

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Side: Chicago Bears +3.0 (-110)

Total: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Under 42.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Joe Mixon Anytime TD (-120)

Joe Mixon has played at least 75% of the snaps in four straight games, and the goal-line work is there as he's handled five carries inside the five-yard line, which is tied for the fourth-most among all players. The matchup helps, too, as Seattle has permitted five rushing scores to running backs (tied for the fourth-most). The Bengals' offense looked good last week, and I think that carries over to Week 6, resulting in Mixon punching one in.

Tom Vecchio, Editor

Side: San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-110)

Total: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Over 42.5 (-108)

Player Prop: Trevor Lawrence Over 254.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Coming into Week 6, the Colts have allowed 1,410 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks, which is the second-most in the league. Lawrence has been over this mark in two of the last three games, and the Colts have allowed opposing quarterbacks to go over in three of their five games this season. We should see some good back-and-forth action in this game as both teams are in the top 12 of the league for the most plays run per game.

Kenyatta Storin, Editor

Side: Atlanta Falcons -2.5 (-110)

Total: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders Under 41.5 (-115)

According to numberFire's metrics, the Patriots are 32nd in schedule-adjusted offense but still rank 10th in adjusted defense. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 24th in adjusted offense, which includes ranking last in rushing. Both teams are 1-4 hitting the over this season. This could be an ugly game all around, so don't expect many updates from NFL RedZone on Sunday.

Player Prop: Jaylen Waddle Over 58.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Side: Houston Texans +1.5 (-105)

Total: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Under 35.5 (-105)

Arguably the two best defenses in the league square off in rough weather in Cleveland this weekend, and the total couldn't be low enough. The Browns have allowed the lowest EPA per dropback (-0.42) and EPA per carry (-0.32) while the 49ers have given up the fourth-lowest EPA per dropback (-0.26). With PJ Walker starting for the Browns, we don't need to worry about Cleveland scoring a bunch, and I'm not too concerned about San Fran, either. Brock Purdy has yet to play this level of a defense in this poor of weather, and Browns DC Jim Schwartz has historically had Kyle Shanahan's number. I won't be shocked if neither side eclipses 20 points.

Player Prop: Lamar Jackson Over 227.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Zack Bussiere, Writer

Side: San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-110)

The 49ers travel to Cleveland this week for a game that is projected to be an extremely low-scoring defensive battle taking place amid weather concerns. numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics paint this as a kind of unstoppable force, the 49ers' top-ranked offense, versus an immovable object, the Browns' top-ranked defense. It will be an intriguing clash, but the 49ers just breezed past the Cowboys' fifth-ranked D and hold a significant edge on the other side of this contest. San Francisco's defense ranks sixth best while Cleveland's offense ranks 29th. Plus, the Browns will be without Deshaun Watson. While one side of this fixture will be competitive, I believe the 49ers' edge on the other side is great enough to overcome the 9.5-point spread.

Total: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Under 42.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (-120)

Gabriel Santiago, Writer

Side: Los Angeles Rams -7 (-105)

Total: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Under 42.5 (-110)

It has been tough to get a true pulse on the New Orleans Saints in 2023, but I know that I trust their defense. With All-Pro players in each level, there is both experience and physicality. This year, Who Dat's defense ranks fourth in the NFL in scoring (15.2 PPG) and yards surrendered (274.6 YPG). Do the Texans and their dynamic rookie quarterback stand a chance against Cam Jordan and company on Sunday? A final note: the under has cashed in all five games New Orleans has played in 2023.

Player Prop: Davante Adams Anytime TD (+120)

Annie Nader, Writer

Side: Houston Texans +1.5 (-105)

Total: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders Under 41.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+195)

The numbers show Chris Godwin has all the fixings to score for the Buccaneers on Sunday. He comes into Week 6 with an 87.7% route rate (first on the team) as well as a 25.2% target share and 29.7% air yard share (second to Mike Evans). More importantly, he leads the Bucs in red zone target share at 36.8%, so the opportunity is ever-present. Though the Lions rank 12th in overall defense, the team has allowed eight receiving touchdowns this year (sixth-most). It’s only a matter of time before Godwin sees the end zone, and I like his chances this Sunday.

Nick Vazquez, Writer

Side: Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 (-120)

Total: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Over 43.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Sam Howell Over 238.5 Passing Yards

Howell has cleared this number in three of five games this season, and the lowest passing yardage total in those games was 290. This week, he'll face an Atlanta Falcons passing defense that ranks 22nd by numberFire's pass-defense metric. His big issue is taking sacks, but the Falcons are tied for last in the NFL with just five sacks this season.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Side: Detroit Lions -3 (-105)

Total: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals Over 44.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Bijan Robinson Over 69.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Falcons continue to run the rock at a high rate, ranking eighth with 29.8 carries per game. Atlanta has a favorable matchup in Week 6 against the Commanders, who have numberFire’s eighth-worst adjusted run defense. Bijan Robinson could be poised for a monster day. The rookie running back has lived up to high expectations, averaging 1.6 rushing yards over expected per carry. Washington holds the 11th-worst mark in rushing yards over expected allowed per carry. Give me the over for Robinson’s rushing yard total.

Scott Edwards, Writer

Side: San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-110)

Total: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals Over 44.5 (-110)

Player Prop: T.J. Hockenson Over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

With Justin Jefferson injured, someone needs to be the top option for Kirk Cousins moving forward -- and that is likely to be Hockenson. Prior to Jefferson's injury, Hockenson was sporting a 19.8% target share while also averaging 9.6 weighted targets per game. Expect both of these numbers to go up as JJettas will free up a 26.4% target share. This line of 54.5 receiving yards against the Bears sounds like easy work for the Vikings' tight end, especially after Logan Thomas finished with 77 yards against Chicago a week ago.

