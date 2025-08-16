NFL Week 2 Preseason Best Bets and Player Props: Jaguars at Saints

Unfortunately, the Jacksonville Jaguars' focal point of preseason attention might not be active for this one. Travis Hunter (upper body) is a question mark.

Nonetheless, Liam Coen's Jags will visit a New Orleans Saints team trying to decide its starting quarterback for 2025. There's plenty on the line for both teams -- at least by an exhibition game's standards.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Week 2 preseason matchup between the Jaguars and Saints.

NFL Week 2 Preseason Betting Picks for Jaguars vs. Saints

If Coen is firing up the Jaguars' starting offense for the first 22-to-25 minutes, it's hard not to favor Jacksonville over the worst projected team in the league.

New Orleans managed just 13 offensive points last week playing their top-two signal-callers, and 10 of those came in defacto garbage time late. Tyler Shough might be first in line tonight after last week's superior performance, but it might also just be to throw him against the ones that Spencer Rattler had to face last week in L.A.

I'm expecting big things for Trevor Lawrence in this quarterback-friendly system, and he answered the call with three points on his only possession last week. Even without Hunter, they should move the ball on last year's 30th-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense behind four running backs legitimately vying for work.

The Jags have announced they're playing starters, so this is a good number when these starting units would be at least five points on the spread apart in a half of action that mattered.

NOLA drew up 45 pass plays to just 16 rushing plays last week. They're trying to answer an important question, and if my first bet is right, they could also face an early deficit.

Even for these mediocre quarterbacks, 200 passing yards is an extremely achievable result. They combined for 239 last week in Los Angeles when Rattler managed just 53 in nearly the first half of action.

Plus, if Hunter misses this game, the one weakness Jacksonville didn't otherwise address in the draft or free agency is their pass defense. The unit was nF's 32nd-ranked squad a year ago. This is as friendly of a matchup as Shough and Rattler could ask for.

If there was risk that New Orleans ran out the clock staked to an early lead, I'd be hesitant to trust the efficiency to get here. However, Kellen Moore clearly wants as big of a sample as possible to determine which QB starts in Week 1.

