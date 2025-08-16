NFL Week 2 Preseason Best Bets and Player Props: Bills at Bears

Motivation is very different for the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears as they battle Sunday.

Buffalo knows who they are and won't risk Josh Allen and other key starters in preseason action. Meanwhile, Ben Johnson is trying to form a comfort and identity in his Chicago offense, and the team's defensive starters will get their first exhibition reps of the year.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Week 2 preseason matchup between the Bills and Bears.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

NFL Week 2 Preseason Betting Picks for Bills vs. Bears

Spread Chicago Bears Aug 18 12:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I think many got trapped by the "Ben Johnson Effect" in last week's preseason home opener for Chicago, which they dropped to the Miami Dolphins.

Not playing the starters, the Bears didn't particularly care about figuring that one out. This one, with Caleb Williams and the offensive starters playing, is extremely different.

Rumors out of Bears camp have made national news. Johnson seemingly isn't pleased with Caleb's ability to pick up the offense, but several backups on a Buffalo team that was numberFire's 21st-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense last year should help.

It's also hard to love Mitchell Trubisky and Mike White's chances against a Chicago team that, on talent, was nF's 14th-ranked unit a year ago and added Dennis Allen as its coordinator.

This game means a lot to the Bears and Bears fans as Johnson tries to build a culture. I think they push hard into the second half and dispatch a Bills team that apparently got the best of "Da Bears" in joint practices.

Player Props Player Props Caleb Williams To Throw a TD Pass on his First Offensive Drive +380 View more odds in Sportsbook

Confidence goes a long way at quarterback. Don't be surprised if Johnson tries to build some here.

Frankly, the Bears' pass rate might be top 10 in the NFL this year with a gluttony of pass-catchers compared to just D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and rookie Kyle Monangai in the backfield. The former two of those names have made their marks in the NFL catching balls, as well.

Especially after a bumpy summer for Williams by most accounts, building confidence on the opening drive is the top agenda for Chicago. It has to be. I'm expecting a classic Johnson script in front of what should be a pretty substantial crowd.

Ultimately, these preseason player props are fun darts, so wager responsibly. Still, I'll have a little fun that Caleb gets going early in this contest.

A potential big-time target in the red zone for him this year, Colston Loveland, is also on the board as the potential receiving option. Loveland has absolutely decimated training camp, so a promising young connection for Chicago fans could link up for the very first time on Sunday.

Player Props Player Props Colston Loveland To Score a TD on his First Offensive Drive +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Futures Day is coming August 26th. Learn more here.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.