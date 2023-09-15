NFL Week 2 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Note: Betting lines and numberFire's player projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Betting Picks for Week 2

Jim Sannes, Digital Media Managing Editor

Side: Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5 (-118)

You're laying -118 in order to get a win in a three-point game, but I think that's a worthwhile tradeoff for what should be a close game. Trevor Lawrence was dealing in Week 1, and Calvin Ridley looked like his old self. This violates the "never root against Mahomes" edict, but when we're getting 3.5 with a good team at home, I can make an exception.

Total: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Over 38.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Tyler Lockett Over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Side: New England Patriots +3 (-115)

Total: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Over 39.5 (-110)

This is a "logos on the helmet" total instead of how these teams actually played in Week 1. Despite rookie quarterbacks, both of these teams played uptempo, slotting this as the fastest overall game on Sunday's main slate given their pace in the opener. Per numberFire's metrics, both opposing pass defenses were just in the middle of the pack, and the Texans should be missing stud safety Jalen Pitre in the secondary that's considered more talented. I actually see this as one of Sunday's higher-scoring contests.

Player Prop: Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-105)

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Side: Denver Broncos -3.5 (-110)

Total: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons Under 40.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Gabriel Davis Over 41.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

I think the Bills' offense bounces back in a big way against the Raiders. Davis played 94.1% of the snaps in Week 1 and had an average depth of target of 17.4 yards. While Davis can be volatile, 41.5 yards is a low number to clear in a matchup with a meh Vegas defense.

Tom Vecchio, Editor

Side: New York Giants -4.5 (-110)

Total: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+145)

Deebo Samuel ended Week 1 with a 25.0% target share and 31.9% air yards share, which were the second-highest on the team behind Brandon Aiyuk at 28.6% and 46.0%, respectively. While Samuel wasn't able to find the endzone in Week 1, a high level of involvement in the offense is always good to see for a player when we are targeting his touchdown prop.

Kenyatta Storin, Editor

Side: New York Giants -4.5 (-110)

The Giants were waxed at home on national television by the Cowboys, but just about everything that could go wrong did in that game. This feels like a buy-low opportunity on a team that should be much better moving forward. They couldn't get a much softer landing spot than the Cardinals, who are still expected to be one of the league's worst teams this season.

Total: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Over 39.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Lamar Jackson Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-122)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Side: Cleveland Browns -2.5 (-105)

Total: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Over 40.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Anthony Richardson Anytime TD (+200)

Richardson punched in a score last week off a beautiful RPO from Shane Steichen and was one yard away from another later in the game. Houston held Lamar Jackson in check last week so I'm not expecting a monster performance from the rookie. However, with a lack of capable options in the backfield, Richardson is Indy's best goal line option so the value here is too good to ignore.

Zack Bussiere, Writer

Side: Cleveland Browns -2.5 (-105)

With some help from the rain, Cleveland's defense completely nullified Cincinnati's offense in Week 1. Per numberFire's metrics, the Browns have the second-best defense in the league, only slightly behind Dallas. The Steelers will be without Diontae Johnson, further increasing the difficulty for Kenny Pickett as he looks to transfer his preseason success into the regular season. After surrendering 152 rushing yards to Christian McCaffrey in Week 1, the Steelers' run defense ranks 31st, and will have to deal with Nick Chubb in this one. Advantage Cleveland.

Total: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons Under 40.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Calvin Ridley Over 67.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Gabriel Santiago, Writer

Side: Detroit Lions -4.5

In Seattle's opening stinker at home against L.A., they were able to win only 37.1% of total possession. Considering they will now be headed to Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions (a team strong in the offensive trenches), the Seahawks will need to emphasize ball control above all else. In front of the most excited crowd the Lions' have had in some time (perhaps ever?), I trust in their big offensive line to enforce their will. Detroit rushed for 118 yards as a team in Week 1 and I'd imagine that number goes up in Week 2.

Total: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys Under 38.5

Player Prop: Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD (+120)

Nick Vazquez, Writer

Side: Green Bay Packers +1.5 (-114)

Total: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Under 44.5 (-105)

Despite the Rams' solid offensive performance last week, they will still be overmatched against a 49ers defense that dominated the Steelers in Week 1. SF will look to play ball control and slow the game down, and likely get out of LA with a victory that doesn't have a ton of touchdowns on either side.

Player Prop: Dameon Pierce Under 59.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Scott Edwards, Writer

Side: Indianapolis Colts +1.5 (-115)

Total: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Josh Allen Over 259.5 Passing Yards (-114)

After last week's four-turnover disaster, I fully expect Josh Allen and the Bills to use their game against the Las Vegas Raiders as an example. That'll come in the form of Allen lighting it up through the air against what PFF grades as one of the worst secondaries in football. Week 1 felt like an outlier for Allen and not only do I think he goes over here but him hitting the 300 plateau feels just as likely. Redemption time for one of the league's best signal callers.

