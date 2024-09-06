Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Which correlated bets stand out for this week's NFL action?

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson Anytime Touchdown (-105)

Kyle Pitts 40+ Receiving Yards (-148)

George Pickens 60+ Receiving Yards (+118)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons are set to square off on Sunday. The over/under for this matchup has dropped from 43.5 to 42.5 points, but it's still drawing plenty of offensive interest on my end.

Let's start with Bijan Robinson. He went as a top-five pick in the lion's share of fantasy football drafts and is primed to have an explosive scoring year now that Kirk Cousins and new head coach Raheem Morris have arrived to save this young and unrealized offense. Robinson's rushing plus receiving yards prop is set at a lofty 98.5 yards, which tells you all you need to know about his expected volume. Pittsburgh's 23rd-ranked secondary (per PFF) should set up the Falcons for some red zone opportunities, and Bijan can take care of business from there.

I'm adding Kyle Pitts to this SGP simply because I think his receiving yards prop, which is set at 44.5, is too low. A high average depth of target (aDOT) and ability to rack up downfield looks could have him hitting 40 yards via just two receptions, and we are fair to assume that the new coaching personnel will see to a high target share for Pitts.

George Pickens is likely the toughest leg for this Same Game Parlay, but he is a worthwhile addition. Despite the Kenny Pickett of it all, Pickens still notched five games of 100-plus yards in 2023. Russell Wilson is an improvement at quarterback, albeit an uninteresting one. Wilson has been dealing with a calf issue this week but is "doing everything he can" to suit up on Sunday.

Plus, Pickens kind of sits in a world of his own in Pittsburgh's wideout room. Seven to nine targets is certainly not of out the question for him in Week 1, especially since the Steelers could be playing in a come-from-behind scenario as the 3.5-point road 'dogs. Our projections forecast Pickens to notch 61.1 yards in this one.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Travis Etienne Anytime Touchdown (-105)

Jaylen Waddle 40+ Receiving Yards (-320)

De'Von Achane Over 81.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-113)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will visit the Miami Dolphins for a game that features a 49.5 over/under, tied for the second-highest total in Week 1.

Travis Etienne is typically in a good spot to reach the end zone. He notched 12 touchdowns in 2024 via a 55.7% red zone rush share. Miami, meanwhile, surrendered 15 rush scores a season ago, tied for the ninth-most in the NFL. The Dolphins enter the year with a 25th-ranked defensive line (via PFF) and the ninth-worst rush D (via numberFire's metrics), putting Jacksonville's most likely scorer in a position to punch one in this weekend.

Let's add De'Von Achane's combined receiving and rushing yards prop to this SGP. We touched on this bet in our Best NFL Props for Week 1 piece, and the line has since moved from 80.5 total yards to 81.5. I still love Achane in this spot.

Last season, he averaged a massive 109.2 yards from scrimmage in games where he was afforded more than one carry. While Achane's 7.8 yards per carry from a season ago won't sustain itself this go-around, an increase in workload and a date with a vulnerable Jaguars rush defense should get him over the hump.

Finally, let's look for Jaylen Waddle to rack up a tame 40 receiving yards. Our projections have Waddle set to reel in 77.9 receiving yards this Sunday, which makes sense considering he enjoyed a 23.4% target share in 2023 and will take on a 29th-ranked Jacksonville secondary this weekend.

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (-120)

James Cook 50+ Rushing Yards (-205)

Dalton Kincaid 40+ Receiving Yards (-225)

Trey McBride 40+ Receiving Yards (-205)

The Buffalo Bills are expected to feast in Week 1. They'll host the Arizona Cardinals, a team whose defensive line, secondary, and linebacker unit all rank dead-last in the NFL (via PFF).

It's no wonder why Buffalo's point total for this Sunday sits at a massive 27.5 points, so I want to take advantage of the awesome game environment.

Josh Allen is, rightfully so, drawing the most interest in the touchdown market. His scoring odds have been shortening throughout the week and sit at -120 as of this writing. I'm perfectly fine eating those odds, particularly in an SGP format. Allen notched 15 rushing TDs in 2023 and ran in at least one score in 70.6% of games last season. It would be quite uncharacteristic to see Allen stray from this trend in a matchup as fruitful as this one.

Next up, let's look for Dalton Kincaid to reel in a manageable 40 yards. With Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis gone, the Bills have a lot of targets up for grabs. The current wideout room is a tad stale and uncertain, so we shouldn't be surprised to see the reliable Kincaid take on a voluminous target share this season. Our projections forecast him to record 57.8 yards versus Arizona.

James Cook is a worthy addition to this SGP. He averaged 13.9 carries per game a season ago, which makes reaching 50 rush yards seem quite attainable. Add in Arizona's terrible defensive line unit and a game script that could have the 6.5-point home favorites running the ball quite a bit in the fourth, and it's easy to envision Cook sailing past this number.

Finally, let's invite Trey McBride to the party. McBride averaged 48.5 receiving yards per game in 2023 and accumulated a notable 67.3 receiving yards in eight games alongside Kyler Murray. Our Week 1 projections expect a happy medium between his season-long average and his average with Murray -- 59.6 receiving yards, to be exact. It doesn't hurt that a likely come-from-behind game scenario should have Arizona throwing the ball often in this one.

