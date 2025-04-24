NFL Schedule Release Date: When Will the 2025 Schedule Be Announced?

Following the NFL Draft, the league's schedule release is the next big day for football fans. This is when the league will unveil the 272-game regular season schedule including dates, times, and locations

But how is the schedule determined and when will the 2025 NFL schedule be released? Learn more below.

When Will the 2025 NFL Schedule Be Released?

There is no set date for when the 2025 NFL schedule will be released.

Although, based on trends from previous years, we can likely expect to see a schedule during the week of May 12th. The release has also historically happened on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

Previous NFL Schedule Release Dates

2024 - May 15th

2023 - May 11th

2022 - May 12th

2021 - May 12th

2020 - May 7th

2019 - April 17th

2018 - April 19th

2017 - April 20th

2016 - April 14th

2015 - April 21st

How Is the NFL Schedule Set?

Every NFL team will play 17 regular season games, in addition to one bye week. This will include:

Six divisional games — two games against each division team (one home, one away)

Four games against teams outside their division, but in their conference (two home, two away)

but in their conference (two home, two away) Four games against teams outside their division AND outside their conference (two home, two away)

(two home, two away) Two games against teams from the other divisions in the same conference (one home, one away) Matchups are based on 2024 divisional rankings

One game against a non-conference team from a division that the team is not already scheduled to play Matchups are based on 2024 divisional rankings



Other Important NFL 2025-26 Dates

Here are some other dates to keep in mind as we approach the start of the NFL season:

Preseason - Week 1 of the three-week NFL preseason will begin on August 7th, 2025.

International Games - The NFL has released some information about the regular season international games, including the locations and teams. So far, we know:

Playoffs - The Wild-Card Round will likely begin on January 10th, 2026.

Super Bowl LX - The Super Bowl will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on February 8th, 2026.

NFL Futures Super Bowl LX Odds

Here are each team's odds to win Super Bowl LX as of April 24th, prior to the NFL Draft.

Super Bowl LX Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Philadelphia Eagles +600 Baltimore Ravens +700 Buffalo Bills +750 Kansas City Chiefs +850 Detroit Lions +1000 Los Angeles Rams +1800 Washington Commanders +1900

Which futures stand out to you for the 2025 NFL season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

