NFL Predictions: 1 Best Bet for Each Conference Championship Game

Making his first start since Week 18 of 2024, Jarrett Stidham adds a lot of volatility to this game.

While it's anyone's guess how the Denver Broncos' offense will perform with Stidham at the controls, he has some scrambling ability and can clear this rushing prop.

Stidham has made four starts in his career. Across those four games, his rushing outputs have been all over the place as he's had games of 34 and 50 rushing yards as well as outputs of six and two rushing yards.

The 34- and 50-yard days came in losses, and while I'm intrigued by Denver's chances to cover as 5.5-point underdogs, their standing as home 'dogs gives me more confidence in Stidham's rushing upside. A negative game script likely means more drop backs and more chances to scramble.

The New England Patriots' defense has been superb through two playoff games, generating gobs of pressure against both C.J. Stroud and Justin Herbert. The Pats' ability to pressure the QB could result in some running chances for Stidham. It did just that for Herbert, who took off 10 times for 57 yards.

Colby Parkinson has become a key cog for the Los Angeles Rams, and I like him to go over 21.5 receiving yards.

Parkinson has played at least 67% of the snaps in eight consecutive games. Across his final seven regular season outings, he averaged 40.0 receiving yards per game. He's kept it up through two playoff contests, posting 56 yards last week and 34 yards in the Wild Card Round.

In all, Parkinson has gone for at least 22 yards in eight of his last nine games, and the lone exception was a 21-yard day.

On top of that, the Seattle Seahawks have struggled versus tight ends this season, permitting the sixth-most receiving yards per game to the position (63.5).

Last week, I really liked the San Francisco 49ers' Jake Tonges to go over 34.5 receiving yards against Seattle, writing it up in a few pieces. Tonges was torching the Seahawks prior to suffering a mid-game injury and finished with five grabs for 59 yards despite being able to play only 48% of the snaps.

Parkinson checks a lot of boxes this week, and I'm also intrigued by his -106 odds to go over 2.5 catches.

