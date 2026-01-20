2025-26 NFL Playoff Printable Bracket: Updated for the Conference Championship Games
We're down to four teams for the Conference Championship Round.
Who plays who in the upcoming AFC and NFC title games, and what does the NFL playoff bracket look like?
Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot
These are the 14 teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.
AFC
- Denver Broncos
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars (eliminated)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (eliminated)
- Houston Texans (eliminated)
- Buffalo Bills (eliminated)
- Los Angeles Chargers (eliminated)
NFC
- Seattle Seahawks
- Chicago Bears (eliminated)
- Philadelphia Eagles (eliminated)
- Carolina Panthers (eliminated)
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers (eliminated)
- Green Bay Packers (eliminated)
NFL Playoff Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:
- Wild Card Weekend: January 10th through January 12th
- Divisional Round: January 17th and 18th
- AFC & NFC Championships: January 25th
- Super Bowl LX: February 8th
Conference Championship Schedule
Here are the games being played during the upcoming Conference Championship Round.
Sunday, January 25th
- New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos, 3 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl Odds
