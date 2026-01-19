FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL Playoff Schedule: Conference Championship Schedule, Betting Odds and TV Times

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

And we're down to four.

After another great weekend of playoff football, the Conference Championship Round is set.

Here is the TV info, matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for the Conference Championship games.

NFL Playoff Schedule, Conference Championship Betting Odds

Sunday, January 25th

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New England Patriots
@
Denver Broncos
Jan 25 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Rams
@
Seattle Seahawks
Jan 25 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

