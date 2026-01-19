NFL Playoff Schedule: Conference Championship Schedule, Betting Odds and TV Times

And we're down to four.

After another great weekend of playoff football, the Conference Championship Round is set.

Here is the TV info, matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for the Conference Championship games.

NFL Playoff Schedule, Conference Championship Betting Odds

Sunday, January 25th

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

