Divisional Round Predictions: 1 Best Bet for Each Game

Divisional Round weekend is one of the best NFL weekends of the year. We get four games between the best teams the NFL has to offer.

Here are the Divisional Round odds for each game as well as the full Divisional Round schedule. You can also check out our NFL playoff printable bracket.

How should you bet this week's games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds as a guide, here is one bet to target for each Divisional Round matchup.

NFL Best Bets and Predictions for Divisional Round

I'm expecting defenses to rule the day in this weekend's opening Divisional Round matchup.

This under recommendation comes from my faith in the Denver Broncos elite defense, a group ranked fifth against the pass and sixth in overall D, per our schedule-adjusted metrics.

While they have a tough matchup against one of the game's best quarterbacks, Denver has the pieces to bottle up Josh Allen, and a Buffalo offense without many difference-makers on the perimeter should have a tough time throwing the ball against this Broncos secondary.

On the flip side, Denver's offense will see a Buffalo defense that we rank 13th in overall and fifth versus the pass.

The Broncos' offense wasn't all that great this season, especially as the year progressed. Denver averaged a blah 21.6 points per game over their final nine games.

Buffalo just played in a Wild Card game that featured 51 total points, but it actually went under the closing total of 51.5. In their final two regular-season games, the Bills were in contests that totaled 43 and 25 points.

Admittedly, Allen has the ability to make this recommendation look foolish. But I think Buffalo is going to need to have a monster day on the ground to put up a lot of points on Saturday, and I don't see that happening against a strong Broncos D.

With George Kittle out, Jake Tonges is likely to play a significant role Saturday at the Seattle Seahawks. He can clear his receiving yards prop.

Kittle missed six full games this season. In those six games, Tonges averaged 44.8 receiving yards per game and played at least 68% of the snaps in each contest.

There aren't many soft spots on the Seattle defense, but tight ends did well against them as the 'Hawks permitted the sixth-most receiving yards per game to TEs this season (63.5).

While Tonges finished with only 14 yards last week in a game where Kittle exited early, he logged a 73% snap rate. He should be out there plenty on Saturday night, and with the San Francisco 49ers a touchdown underdog, San Fran should have to air it out.

What the Houston Texans' defense did in the Wild Card Round was special. They should give the New England Patriots' offense fits on Sunday, and there's reason to believe Houston's offense will play better than it did last Monday night.

Houston might be the best defense in the NFL. Our metrics rank them second overall and first against the pass.

They've been utterly dominant down the stretch this campaign. The Texans haven't surrendered more than 21 points in any of their last eight games (not counting Week 18 when they pulled key players early). In five road games in that time, they've let up an eye-popping 12.0 points per game.

A lot has been made about how much C.J. Stroud struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The turnovers were ugly, for sure, but Houston's offense moved the ball well for most of the game, amassing 408 total yards and 164 rushing yards.

Fumbles haven't been an issue for Stroud in his career -- he put the ball on the ground just twice all season in 2025 -- so I'm willing to chalk up the Wild Card turnover issues to an outlier game. While it'll be a blow to the Texans' offense if Nico Collins (concussion) is out, I think Houston's O can clean up the turnovers and produce enough points to get the win.

I'm expecting the Los Angeles Rams to have plenty of offensive success on Sunday night, leading me to Kyren Williams' TD prop.

The Rams' are -118 to go over 26.5 points, so it's not just me expecting them to light up the scoreboard against the Chicago Bears.

Chicago's defense was super reliant on turnovers this season. When they don't generate turnovers, they struggle. The Green Bay Packers moved the ball extremely well at Chicago last week, racking up 421 yards -- including 323 yards and four scores from Jordan Love.

It always feels like Williams is about to get usurped by Blake Corum, but it's just not the case. Williams played 63% of the snaps in the Wild Card Round, and he's out-snapped Corum in every single game this season.

Williams handled 13 carries and two targets last week, hauling in a receiving touchdown. He finished the regular season with 13 total scores in 17 games.

His pass-game skills ensure he'll see good playing time regardless of how the game script plays out, and the Rams' high-flying offense can help give him red-zone opportunities -- especially this week in a friendly matchup against a beatable Chicago defense.

