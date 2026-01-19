Conference Championship Odds: Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

We're on to the Conference Championship Round!

There are four teams left in the battle to win Super Bowl LX.

Here are the Conference Championship matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for each game.

Conference Championship Betting Odds

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.