Capitals vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, versus the Boston Bruins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Bruins Game Info

Washington Capitals (33-27-7) vs. Boston Bruins (36-23-6)

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ABC

Capitals vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-137) Bruins (+114) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (55.4%)

Capitals vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Bruins are -235 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +184.

Capitals vs Bruins Over/Under

Capitals versus Bruins on March 14 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Capitals vs Bruins Moneyline

Washington is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +114 underdog on the road.

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