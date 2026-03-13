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NHL

Capitals vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Capitals vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, versus the Boston Bruins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Bruins Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (33-27-7) vs. Boston Bruins (36-23-6)
  • Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ABC

Capitals vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-137)Bruins (+114)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (55.4%)

Capitals vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Bruins are -235 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +184.

Capitals vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Bruins on March 14 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Capitals vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Washington is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +114 underdog on the road.

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