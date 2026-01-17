Today's Best Bets and Props for Divisional Round Saturday

The Divisional Round kicks off with a pair of Saturday games.

What are the best bets and props across today's contests?

Via the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what I'm targeting today.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NFL Playoffs Best Bets and Props for Today

Player To Record A Sack Player To Record A Sack Nik Bonitto -132 View more odds in Sportsbook

Quick Hit -- The Denver Broncos' defense has a great secondary and a good defensive front. That leads to sacks, and the Broncos had 11 more sacks than any other team in the regular season. Bonitto led the way, notching 14 sacks, and he should have some chances to get Josh Allen, a QB who sometimes holds onto the ball in an effort to try to make a play. Allen has taken 20 sacks over his last six games.

For a deeper dive and more on this game -- Check out our Bills vs. Broncos best bets.

Jake Tonges - Receiving Yds Jake Tonges Over Jan 18 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Quick Hit -- This is my favorite bet of the weekend. I've written it up a couple times in different articles, and I'll run through the gist of it real quickly. With George Kittle out, Jake Tonges can eat. In six games Kittle missed this campaign, Tonges averaged 44.8 receiving yards per game and played at least 68% of the snaps in every game. On top of that, the Seattle Seahawks permitted the sixth-most receiving yards per game to TEs (63.5).

For a deeper dive and more on this game -- Check out our 49ers-Seahawks best bets.

Check out our printable 2025-26 NFL Playoff bracket.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.