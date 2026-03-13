NHL
Avalanche vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (44-11-9) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-28-10)
- Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-178)
|Jets (+146)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (57%)
Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +138 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -172.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Jets game on March 14 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Avalanche, Winnipeg is the underdog at +146, and Colorado is -178 playing on the road.