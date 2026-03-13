Avalanche vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (44-11-9) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-28-10)

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-178) Jets (+146) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (57%)

Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +138 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -172.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

The Avalanche-Jets game on March 14 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Avalanche, Winnipeg is the underdog at +146, and Colorado is -178 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!