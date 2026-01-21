2 NFL Best Bets and Predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship Games

Conference Championship Sunday is one of the best days on the NFL calendar.

What's in store for us in this season's AFC and NFC title games?

Here are the Conference Championship odds for each game -- via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds -- as well as the full Conference Championship schedule. You can also check out our printable NFL playoff bracket.

Let's dive into the best bets for Sunday.

NFL Best Bets and Predictions

Even with Jarrett Stidham at the helm for the Denver Broncos, I think this spread is a touch too big.

Spread Denver Broncos Jan 25 8:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'm not going to pretend to know what to expect from Stidham, who hasn't started a game since Week 18 two years ago. But most of my faith in the Broncos' chances to cover as 5.5-point 'dogs has to do with two things -- Denver's defense and a belief in Sean Payton to find a way to muster up a decent amount of offense.

The Broncos' defense just forced Josh Allen into two picks and three fumbles (two lost). Going off what we've seen so far from Drake Maye in these playoffs, he's likely to have a tough time on Sunday.

Maye has not been good through two postseason games, amassing two picks and six fumbles while taking 10 sacks. The Houston Texans' elite D mostly dominated the New England Patriots' offense last week, holding New England to 13 first downs and 248 total yards. Denver's defense -- which ended the year ranked sixth overall by our schedule-adjusted metrics -- isn't quite as good as Houston's, but it's close.

It's certainly fair to have concerns about how many points Denver can score on a Pats defense that's been stellar in the playoffs. I share those concerns. The last two weeks, C.J. Stroud and Justin Herbert had nightmare games versus the Patriots, and a lot of it was due to their poor offensive lines -- both ranked 27th or worse by PFF -- getting wrecked. The Broncos should at least be able to hold up well on that front as they boast PFF's top-ranked O-Line.

Backing Stidham and Denver this week feels uncomfortable, but that's the side I want to be on.

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams played twice this year, and both games were nail-biters -- with the clashes decided by a combined three points.

We should be in for a fantastic matchup in the NFC title game, and I like Seattle to win by at least three points.

Spread Seattle Seahawks Jan 25 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

My main reason for taking Seattle is how well their offense played over the two regular-season meetings against LA.

Both offenses lit it up in a 38-37 shootout in Seattle in December, with the Seahawks amassing 415 total yards, including 171 on the ground. But even in a 19-point outing at the Rams in November, Seattle produced 414 total yards. The issue for them in that one was having to settle for three points too often as they ended up kicking four field goals.

The Rams have a solid defense -- 11th against both the pass and run, per our numbers -- and their offense is as good as it gets. However, LA isn't firing on all cylinders so far in the postseason. They got out-gained 417-340 last week at the Chicago Bears, and the Carolina Panthers scored 31 points on the Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Seattle, meanwhile, just bulldozed the San Francisco 49ers last week in a game where the Seahawks' defense held San Fran to 236 yards.

Add in Seattle playing at home this week, and I like them to win by at least three points on Sunday.

