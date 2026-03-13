4 Best NHL Bets for Friday 3/13/26

It's a two-game slate tonight in the NHL

What are the best NHL odds to target at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Let's take a look.

NHL odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's NHL Best Bets

Moneyline New York Islanders Mar 13 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why This Bet Has Value

The New York Islanders enter tonight 7–3 in their last 10 games, showing consistent scoring balance and strong goaltending performances.

By contrast, the Los Angeles Kings are just 3–6–1 in their last 10, allowing 39 goals over that span, which signals defensive struggles. Los Angeles has also been dealing with injuries, including the absence of Kevin Fiala, one of their most dangerous scorers.

Key Player Form

Bo Horvat (NYI): 6 goals and 6 assists in his last 10 games

6 goals and 6 assists in his last 10 games Mathew Barzal (NYI): 3 goals and 8 assists in his last 10 games

3 goals and 8 assists in his last 10 games Adrian Kempe (LAK): 5 goals and 7 assists in his last 10 games

New York’s offensive production is coming from multiple lines, which helps offset the Kings’ top-line threat.

Matchup Analysis

While the Kings have historically dominated this matchup — going 7–2–1 in the last 10 meetings — the Islanders’ current form and home ice advantage tilt the edge toward New York tonight.

Total Goals Under Mar 13 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why the Under Is Appealing

Despite the Islanders’ recent success, both teams rely on structured defensive hockey and strong goaltending rather than high-octane offense.

Recent Scoring Trends

Islanders last 10 games: 32 goals scored, 33 allowed

Kings last 10 games: 26 goals scored, 39 allowed

These teams also tend to play tight defensive games against each other, as evidenced by their most recent meeting — a 3–1 Kings victory.

Game Script Expectation

Expect:

Slower pace

Limited transition scoring

Heavy reliance on goaltenders like Ilya Sorokin or Darcy Kuemper

Moneyline Edmonton Oilers Mar 14 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why This Bet Has Value

The Edmonton Oilers’ biggest advantage tonight is star power and offensive firepower.

Key Player Form

Over the last 10 games:

Connor McDavid (EDM): 3 goals, 13 assists

3 goals, 13 assists Leon Draisaitl (EDM): 8 goals, 13 assists

Those numbers show Edmonton’s offensive engine is running at full speed.

Team Form Comparison

Oilers last 10: 4–6, but scoring 40 goals

Blues last 10: 6–3–1, allowing only 25 goals

While the St. Louis Blues have the better defensive trend, Edmonton’s elite offensive ceiling often outweighs short-term form.

Historical Context

The Oilers beat the Blues, 5–0, earlier this season, demonstrating their ability to dominate this matchup when their stars are rolling.

Total Goals Over Mar 14 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why This Total Has Value

Edmonton games have been high-variance and high-scoring recently.

Offensive Trends

Oilers last 10 games: 40 goals scored

Blues last 10 games: 34 goals scored

Even though the Blues have tightened up defensively, Edmonton’s pace and ability to create chances off the rush often push totals higher.

Matchup Factors

Edmonton’s power play is still one of the NHL’s most dangerous.

McDavid and Draisaitl consistently generate high-danger chances.

St. Louis allows second-chance opportunities around the net.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.