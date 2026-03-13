3 Best NBA Over/Under Bets for Today’s NBA Games, 3/13/26

Friday’s NBA slate features several matchups where injuries, lineup adjustments, and recent scoring trends create strong betting opportunities in the totals market. When evaluating Over/Under bets, the most reliable signals tend to be:

Current injuries and rotation depth

Team pace and offensive rating over the last 10 games

Historical head-to-head scoring trends

Roster availability impacting shot creation or defense

Here are the three most compelling over/under bets on today’s slate based on projected lineups and style matchups.

NBA odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change

Today's Best NBA Over/Under Bets

Total Points Under Mar 13 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why the Under Has Value

The Cleveland Cavaliers-Dallas Mavericks matchup sets up as a slower-paced, half-court battle due to key injuries affecting both offenses.

Injury & Lineup Impact

The Mavericks remain without Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II, while Cleveland is missing Jarrett Allen and Max Strus. Irving's season-long absence has reduced Dallas’ offensive pace and shot-creation efficiency, forcing the Mavericks to rely on secondary creators.

Last 10 Games Performance

Cavaliers: 118.2 points per game over the last 10

Mavericks: last in offensive rating over the last 10

Historical Matchup

The last several Cavs-Mavs meetings have leaned toward controlled pace, especially when Dallas is missing a primary ball-handler.

Game Script Projection

Cleveland will rely heavily on Donovan Mitchell and James Harden half-court sets

Dallas’ offense is isolation heavy

Both factors slow possessions and reduce transition scoring.

Total Points Under Mar 13 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why the Under Is Appealing

The Memphis Grizzlies-Detroit Pistons matchup features two teams with dramatically different roster health situations.

Injury Context

Memphis is severely depleted, with Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke and Ty Jerome all out. This leaves the Grizzlies without reliable scoring engines.

Recent Scoring Trends

Memphis has struggled to produce consistent offense during its last several games due to these injuries while Detroit tends to play more structured half-court offense led by Cade Cunningham.

Historical Trend

Grizz games without Morant have historically averaged fewer total points due to lower offensive efficiency and slower pace.

Game Flow Expectation

Detroit should control tempo and possession through their frontcourt while Memphis struggles to create clean shots.

Total Points Over Mar 13 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why the Over Makes Sense

This matchup presents one of the more favorable scoring environments on the slate.

Injury & Rotation Notes

The Phoenix Suns are missing Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams, weakening their defensive rotations and interior rebounding.

Toronto may have Scottie Barnes listed as questionable, but their primary scoring options — RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley — remain capable of pushing the pace.

Recent Form

Phoenix exploded for 123 points against Indiana last night, with Devin Booker scoring 43 and Jalen Green adding 36.

Offensive Matchup Edge

Both teams prefer perimeter-oriented offenses that generate long rebounds and transition opportunities — often leading to faster scoring bursts.

Historical Totals Trends

Recent Suns games have frequently crossed the 220-point mark when Booker is active.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.