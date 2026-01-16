3 Best NFL Player Props for the Divisional Round

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

NFL Props for the Divisional Round

The stage is set for Jake Tonges to have a good game Saturday night at the Seattle Seahawks.

George Kittle is out for the San Francisco 49ers, and that's meant big things for Tonges this season. In six games without Kittle this campaign, Tonges averaged 44.8 receiving yards per game and played at least 68% of the snaps in each of those outings.

That alone has me interested in Tonges.

It gets better, though, as the Seahawks have struggled versus tight ends, surrendering the sixth-most receiving yards per game to the position (63.5).

Tonges should be on the field plenty against Seattle, and he has the talent to take advantage of the matchup. Tonges to go over 34.5 receiving yards is one of my favorite Divisional Round best bets.

Drake Maye ran for 66 yards last time out and now has 107 rushing yards over his past two games. This line may be a slight overreaction to those outings.

For the season, Maye ran for an average of 26.5 yards per game. Prior to the past two weeks, Maye had gone for 25 or fewer rushing yards in seven of his last eight games, averaging 19.9 rushing yards per game in that time.

The New England Patriots -- who are listed at -120 to go under 22.5 points -- should have a tough time moving the ball well on the Houston Texans' defense, a group ranked second in overall defense, per our schedule-adjusted metrics. That could result in fewer plays than usual for New England.

All in all, while Maye clearly has the ability to pick up chunk gains on the ground, the under is the side I want to be on.

I liked the over on D.J. Moore's receiving prop last week, and I'm going back to the well in the Divisional Round.

One of the biggest reasons to back Moore to go over 28.5 yards is that he's going to be on the field a ton. Moore has played at least 83% of the snaps in seven consecutive games.

He's also been much more productive at home (46.6 receiving yards per game) than on the road (34.3).

The Los Angeles Rams have a good defense, with our numbers ranking the unit 11th against the pass. But they gave up the 10th-most receiving yards per game to WRs (150.8), and the duo of Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker just torched the Rams for a combined 215 yards in the Wild Card Round.

Likely to see lots of snaps in a game that has shootout potential -- tight spread (LA -3.5) and high total (48.5) -- Moore over 28.5 receiving yards is a quality bet.

