NFL New Head Coach Hirings for 2025

With the 2025 offseason now in full swing, seven NFL teams have made head coaching changes.

Let's break down those NFL new coach hirings for 2025.

NFL New Head Coach Hirings

This has been updated as of February 11th, 2025.

New England Patriots, Mike Vrabel

2024 Record: 4-13

Just one season after hiring Jerod Mayo to lead the New England Patriots into the post-Belichick era, New England returned to the market for another new head coach. The Pats parted ways with Mayo in the wake of a 4-13 season that saw them suffer two separate six-game losing streaks.

New England settled upon Mayo's replacement quickly, becoming the first team to sign a new head coach this offseason when they agreed to terms with Mike Vrabel.

A Patriots linebacker in his playing days, Vrabel has extensive head coaching experience. He served as the Tennessee Titans' HC from 2018-2023, amassing a 54-45 record across six seasons. Vrabel led the Titans to the playoffs three times, making it to the AFC Championship in 2020.

After posting winning records in each of his first four seasons with Tennessee, Vrabel was let go following consecutive sub-.500 campaigns. He most recently spent the 2024 season as personal consultant for the Cleveland Browns.

Chicago Bears, Ben Johnson

2024 Record: 5-12

The Chicago Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus after starting the season 4-8. Chicago held a 4-2 record following their bye but proceeded to lose 10 of their final 11 games.

To replace Eberflus, Chicago locked down one of the top coaching candidates on the market in Ben Johnson. Johnson is a first-time head coach, previously serving as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator over the past three seasons. During Johnson's time as Lions OC, Detroit ranked top five in scoring and total offense all three years.

Jacksonville Jaguars, Liam Coen

2024 Record: 4-13

The Jacksonville Jaguars let go of head coach Doug Pederson shortly after the regular season, concluding his three-year stint with the team. Jacksonville failed to bounce back from 2023's midseason collapse -- one which saw them lose five of their last six games following an 8-3 start. They began 2024 with four consecutive losses and failed to beat a team with a winning record.

Jacksonville considered several candidates this offseason, eventually landing on Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen following a dramatic back-and-forth between the two parties. In his lone season as Tampa's offensive coordinator, the Bucs averaged the third-most points and fourth-most yards per game.

Coen previously served as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator in 2022 -- a position he acquired following a three-year stint as an offensive assistant from 2018-2020. Separately, in 2021 and 2023, Coen was the Kentucky Wildcats' offensive coordinator.

Las Vegas Raiders, Pete Carroll

2024 Record: 4-13

After earning the Las Vegas Raiders full-time head coaching gig following a successful interim stint in 2023, Antonio Pierce was let go from the team. Pierce went 5-4 as the acting head coach in 2023 but managed just 4 wins this past season.

In his place, the Raiders inked long-time Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll to a three-year contract. Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010-2023, winning 61% of his games, including two NFC Championships and the 2013 Super Bowl.

At 74-years-old, Carroll will break the record for oldest coach in NFL history next season.

New York Jets, Aaron Glenn

2024 Record: 5-12

The New York Jets became the first team to part ways with their head coach when they let go of Robert Saleh following a London loss to the Vikings that dropped them to 2-3. They lost nine of their final 12 games, finishing well outside the playoff picture.

As the Jets entered another rebuild, they again prioritized the defensive side of the ball with the hiring of Aaron Glenn. Glenn served as the Lions' defensive coordinator the past four seasons -- a span which saw Detroit's scoring defense improve each year. Despite a slew of injuries, the Lions were one of the NFL's premier run defenses the last two seasons, finishing top five in rushing yards allowed both years.

Glenn was the long-time defensive backs coach for New Orleans prior to his gig in Detroit. Before that, notably, he played 15 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back. Glenn was drafted by the Jets where he spent the first eight years of his career.

New Orleans Saints, Kellen Moore

2024 Record: 5-12

Although the New Orleans Saints started the 2024 season 2-0 with a +62 point differential, they proceeded to lose seven straight games, culminating in head coach Dennis Allen being let go.

The Saints took their time settling on the next head coach -- though we can attribute that to Kellen Moore's season extending into February. New Orleans became the final team to find their new head coach after agreeing to terms with Moore shortly after his Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. Moore was the offensive coordinator for Philly's championship team, helping them finish top 10 in total offense and scoring during his lone season with the Eagles.

This will be Moore's first gig as a head coach. In six years as an offensive coordinator, Moore's teams have finished in the bottom half of the league in total offense just once.

Dallas Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer

2024 Record: 7-10

When the Dallas Cowboys 2024 season initially ended without a postseason appearance for the first time since 2020, the Cowboys appeared set on bringing back head coach Mike McCarthy. But the Cowboys and McCarthy could not come to terms on a new contract, so the two sides agreed to mutually part ways.

Dallas was late to the head coaching search, but they didn't have to look far. The Cowboys named offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach after two years with the franchise. The 51-year-old has coached in the NFL since 2001, spending 14 years as an offensive coordinator.

Though the Cowboys' offense struggled this past season, Schottenheimer has headed a top 10 scoring offense in four of his past five seasons as an OC. That includes 2023 when Dallas led the league in scoring and finished fifth in total offense.

Super Bowl LX Odds

Among the seven teams with a new head coach, the Bears have the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl in 2025-26 at +4000 as of February 11th. Full Super Bowl LX Winner odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LX Winner 2025-26 Super Bowl LX Winner 2025-26 Chicago Bears +4000 Dallas Cowboys +5500 Jacksonville Jaguars +7500 New Orleans Saints +12000 New York Jets +12000 New England Patriots +14000 Las Vegas Raiders +19000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.