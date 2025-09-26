FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

What NFL Team Has Won the Most International Regular Season Games?

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

What NFL Team Has Won the Most International Regular Season Games?

The NFL hosted their first international regular season game in 2005 when the Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Since then, over 50 NFL regular season games have been played in a variety of cities including London, Munich, and São Paulo.

But what NFL team has played the most games overseas? And who has won the most games? Let's take a look.

Every NFL Team's Record In International Games

NFL Team
International Game Record
San Francisco 49ers3-1
New York Giants3-1
Los Angeles Chargers2-2
Miami Dolphins2-5
New England Patriots3-2
New York Jets2-2
Denver Broncos1-1

Updated as of September 26th, 2025.

What NFL Team Has Played the Most International Games?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have played the most international games with 13 total--all of which have been hosted in London.

This is followed by the Buffalo Bills (8 international games), Miami Dolphins (7), New England Patriots (5), and Las Vegas Raiders (5).

What NFL Team Has the Best Record Among International Games?

The Minnesota Vikings have the best record among international games, going 4 for 4.

Has There Ever Been a Tie During an NFL International Game?

Yes, there has been one tie during an NFL international game. In 2016, Washington and Cincinnati finished 27-27 at Wembley Stadium.

Where Have the Most International NFL Games Been Played?

The most amount of NFL international games have been played in London, specifically at Wembley Stadium. See the full breakdown of games and locations below.

Stadium
Games
Azteca (Mexico)5
Wembley (London)26
Rogers Centre (Toronto)6
Twickenham (London)3
Tottenham (London)10
Allianz Arena (Munich)2
Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt)2

What Are the International Games During the NFL 2025-26 Season?

Here is the schedule for this year's NFL International Series games:

Date
Matchup
Stadium
Location
Friday, Sept. 5Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles ChargersArena CorinthiansSão Paulo
Sunday, Sept. 28Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh SteelersCroke ParkDublin
Sunday, Oct. 5Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland BrownsTottenham Hotspur StadiumLondon
Sunday, Oct. 12Denver Broncos vs. New York JetsTottenham Hotspur StadiumLondon
Sunday, Oct. 19Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville JaguarsWembley StadiumLondon
Sunday, Nov. 9Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis ColtsOlympic StadiumBerlin
Sunday, Nov. 16Washington Commanders vs. Miami DolphinsBernabéu StadiumMadrid

As of September 26th, the first game of this series has been played. The Chargers beat the Chiefs, 27-21, in São Paulo.

