What NFL Team Has Won the Most International Regular Season Games?

The NFL hosted their first international regular season game in 2005 when the Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Since then, over 50 NFL regular season games have been played in a variety of cities including London, Munich, and São Paulo.

But what NFL team has played the most games overseas? And who has won the most games? Let's take a look.

Every NFL Team's Record In International Games

NFL Team International Game Record San Francisco 49ers 3-1 New York Giants 3-1 Los Angeles Chargers 2-2 Miami Dolphins 2-5 New England Patriots 3-2 New York Jets 2-2 Denver Broncos 1-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Updated as of September 26th, 2025.

What NFL Team Has Played the Most International Games?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have played the most international games with 13 total--all of which have been hosted in London.

This is followed by the Buffalo Bills (8 international games), Miami Dolphins (7), New England Patriots (5), and Las Vegas Raiders (5).

What NFL Team Has the Best Record Among International Games?

The Minnesota Vikings have the best record among international games, going 4 for 4.

Has There Ever Been a Tie During an NFL International Game?

Yes, there has been one tie during an NFL international game. In 2016, Washington and Cincinnati finished 27-27 at Wembley Stadium.

Where Have the Most International NFL Games Been Played?

The most amount of NFL international games have been played in London, specifically at Wembley Stadium. See the full breakdown of games and locations below.

Stadium Games Azteca (Mexico) 5 Wembley (London) 26 Rogers Centre (Toronto) 6 Twickenham (London) 3 Tottenham (London) 10 Allianz Arena (Munich) 2 Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt) 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

What Are the International Games During the NFL 2025-26 Season?

Here is the schedule for this year's NFL International Series games:

Date Matchup Stadium Location Friday, Sept. 5 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Arena Corinthians São Paulo Sunday, Sept. 28 Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Croke Park Dublin Sunday, Oct. 5 Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London Sunday, Oct. 12 Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London Sunday, Oct. 19 Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium London Sunday, Nov. 9 Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts Olympic Stadium Berlin Sunday, Nov. 16 Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins Bernabéu Stadium Madrid

As of September 26th, the first game of this series has been played. The Chargers beat the Chiefs, 27-21, in São Paulo.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!