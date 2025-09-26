3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 9/26/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Where will the Las Vegas Aces' shooting splits land tonight? They scorched the Indiana Fever for 90 regulation points on 51.4% shooting in Game 2, but this was after a frigid effort of 73 points (on 40.8% shooting) to lose control of the series in Game 1.

Overall, it'll probably slide the way of the former. Vegas' 107.7 offensive rating (ORTG) leads the postseason thus far, and that was facing a Valkyries squad in the first round that had a better defense rating (99.8 DRTG) than Indiana (101.8 DRTG) during the regular season.

Indiana had a 95.6 pace at home this year, too. That was third-highest in the W as they get out and run in front of the league's best home crowd.

Considering it took 6-for-22 shooting from A'ja Wilson to fall short of this mark in the series opener, it's easy to like the Aces' offense to stay hot. DRatings projects 83.8 median points for the surprise road favorites.

As Stephanie White starts turning knobs to find a way to stop Wilson, Las Vegas is going to need a second figure to step up. Jackie Young can absolutely be that scorer.

Young has topped 18 points in three of five postseason games thus far -- a mark topped in 18 of 44 games during the regular season. Overall, she's averaging 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per 36 minutes in the playoffs so far, and she's eclipsed 32 minutes in all four of the Aces' playoff contests decided by fewer than 20 points.

If the scoring stays up, that would require just a handful of boards in this high-paced showdown. The Fever gave up the fourth-most rebounds per game (20.4) to guards during the regular season, as well.

Rotowire projects 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for Young in 34.0 minutes on Friday.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Under bettors ran ice cold in Game 2 of this Minnesota Lynx-Phoenix Mercury series.

These teams were tied at 158 regulation points in that one after just 151 total points in Game 1. The higher number there was only even in the mix for an over because Phoenix shot a white-hot 40.6% from three. It's really no surprise this series has trended defense.

Minnesota was that way all season. On the back of the W's best DRTG (97.5), the Lynx allowed just 76.7 PPG. They also operated at the slowest pace of the playoffs' first round (92.1). Speaking of the first round, Phoenix's 84.6 DRTG led the way, which was especially impressive against the defending champion Liberty.

DRatings projects just 158.2 median points here. Minnesota's league-best ORTG dropped 3.7 points on the road this year, so that's a positive shift for yet another low-scoring contest. Let's just hope this one dodges overtime.

