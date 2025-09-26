4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 4

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 4

Mike Evans is going to miss some time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tampa Bay's offense is dealing with a variety of injuries, opening the door for multiple players to see expanded workloads. Rookie Emeka Egbuka has already made his presence felt in the Bucs' aerial attack to begin the year, but he'll now become the No. 1 option ahead of a home date with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even if Chris Godwin makes his season debut on Sunday, it's unlikely that he'll get a full allotment of snaps right out of the gate, and Egbuka isn't on the injury report in Week 4 after being limited to a season-low 59.4% snap rate and 63.6% route rate (per Next Gen Stats) in Week 3 due to a hip ailment. Egbuka still managed to finish with 6 receptions for 85 yards on 8 targets last week -- including a sick one-handed grab over All-Pro Sauce Gardner.

Besides Egbuka already having three TDs to his name this season, he's posting the second-highest target share (22.3%), second-highest air yards share (29.3%), second-highest red-zone target share (21.4%), and second-highest end-zone target share (25.0%) on the Buccaneers. While the Eagles could stick Quinyon Mitchell on Egbuka often, Philly is 32nd in target rate (23.0%) and 24th in catch rate over expected allowed (+3.5%) to WRs, and Tampa Bay is going to need the first-year receiver to step up as home 'dogs.

Teams just haven't been able to pound the rock against the Cleveland Browns this season, as they are second in schedule-adjusted run defense through three weeks. On the other hand, they're showing tendencies of being a potential pass-funnel unit with the 20th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense.

With the Browns deploying man-coverage at the third-highest rate (45.7%) and the Detroit Lions not needing to put the ball in the air much versus the Baltimore Ravens this past week, this is a prime opportunity for Jameson Williams to get more involved. Considering that we have a limited sample in 2025, it's worth noting that Williams had the second-most yards per route run (2.39) and most yards per reception (20.1) against man-coverage last season among Detroit skill players who saw 40-plus targets (via PFF).

Cleveland's secondary has proven to be a bit vulnerable to WRs early in the new campaign, sitting at 31st in catch rate over expected (+11.3%), 23rd in average depth of target (12.0), 27th in end-zone receptions (4), and 29th in end-zone catch rate allowed (100.0%) to the position.

Whether it's on a deep shot or a designed play in the red zone, Jamo should have multiple opportunities to cross the goal line on Sunday.

Is Quentin Johnston beginning to figure things out and amid a breakout season with the Los Angeles Chargers? It sure seems like it across the first three weeks, as the former first-round selection is leading the Chargers' trio of receivers in receiving yards per game (79.7) and yards per route run (2.21).

The usage has also been fantastic for Johnston, who is logging the second-highest route rate (85.0%), second-highest target share (22.4%), highest air yards share (34.8%), second-highest red-zone target share (33.3%), and second-highest end-zone target share (40.0%) in LA's passing attack. As a result, Johnston has already hauled in three scores in 2025, and he draws a favorable matchup against the New York Giants in Week 4.

On top of the Chargers sitting atop the league in pass rate over expected (+8.8%), the Giants are 30th in catch rate over expected (+10.9%), 32nd in downfield receptions (19), and 24th in end-zone receptions allowed (3) to WRs. With Justin Herbert displaying plenty of trust in Johnston, the third-year wideout should be plenty busy against a New York squad that is 25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

There are still a lot of moving parts and the Chicago Bears still need time to get acclimated to Ben Johnson's system, but one thing is for certain: Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are building a strong rapport in their second season together. Up to this point, Odunze is pacing the Bears in route rate (86.6%), target share (28.4%), air yards share (42.8%), red-zone target share (36.4%), and end-zone target share (50.0%).

On top of that, Odunze is leading Chicago's new-look passing attack in receptions per game (5.3), receiving yards per game (75.7), and yards per route run (2.34) while he's already found the end zone four times. Even though we shouldn't expect Odunze to score every single week, Sunday's contest versus the Las Vegas Raiders presents the second-year wideout with an ideal matchup in a dome setting.

The Raiders are showing signs of being a pass-funnel team, ranking 5th in schedule-adjusted run defense and 28th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. When it comes to the WR position, Las Vegas' defense is 31st in target rate (22.6%), 30th in yards per route run (2.04), and 28th in downfield receptions allowed (17), putting Odunze in a decent spot to secure his fifth score of the season.

