3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 4

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 4

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants

Giants Under 18.5 Points (-113)

Cam Skattebo Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Omarion Hampton Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The story of the Los Angeles Chargers facing the New York Giants is Jaxson Dart making his first career start. While the first-round rookie could eventually spark more success for the Giants offense, this is a tough pull against a stubborn defense.

L.A. has given up only 5.5 yards per passing attempt (second-fewest), the eighth-lowest expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), third-lowest completion percentage over expectation (CPOE), and lowest pass success rate -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. Pro Football Focus also has the Giants holding the 12th-worst pass block grade, likely putting Dart under some pressure.

Overall, I don't have much confidence in this Giants offense -- especially with Dart making his first start. Outside of Week 2's 37-point showing against the Dallas Cowboys, New York has logged 6 and 9 points in Week 1 and 3.

NY Giants Total Points Under Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Thanks to Cam Skattebo's 0.57 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per carry, the ground game could at least have success. The Chargers have given up 5.0 yards per rushing attempt (seventh-most), the sixth-most EPA per carry, and seventh-highest rush success rate.

Skattebo enjoyed a season-high 59.0% snap share last week and posted an absurd 1.69 RYOE per rushing attempt. Paired with Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) missing Week 4, Skattebo is expected to see an increased workload with our NFL DFS projections forecasting 14.4 carries. Capped by his exceptional efficiency, give me over rushing yards for Skattebo.

Sunday could be about rookie running backs as Omarion Hampton comes off 19 carries for 70 rushing yards (3.7 yards per rushing attempt). After posting -1.30 RYOE per carry in his first two games, Hampton logged 0.33 RYOE per rushing attempt in Week 3.

New York is ceding 5.2 yards per carry (5th-most), the 4th-most EPA per carry, and 10th-highest rush success rate. With projections of 17.5 carries for 77.0 rushing yards, Hampton seems bound for the over, too.

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams

Over 49.5 Points (-112)

Kyren Williams Over 71.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Daniel Jones Over 216.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Two explosive offenses meet for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams. Indy has posted 34.3 points per game (2nd-most) and 6.6 yards per play (the most) while L.A. is logging 24.3 points per game (11th-most) and 6.0 yards per play (5th-most). Will the success keep up, leading to an over?

Indianapolis is allowing the seventh-highest adjusted pass success rate and eighth-highest rush success rate, providing plenty of confidence for the Rams to light up the score board. Los Angeles has leaned on the ground game with the 13th-highest rush-play rate -- turning my attention to running back Kyren Williams.

Kyren Williams - Rushing Yds Kyren Williams Over Sep 28 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Through three games, Williams has a 75.1% snap rate while averaging 18.3 rushing attempts and 75.3 rushing yards per game. Going over 71.5 rushing yards is well within his per-game average, and our projections are forecasting 17.4 carries and 77.1 rushing yards. Backed by his high volume, I like the over.

Moving to the Colts offense, Daniel Jones has been electric by posting 0.36 EPA/db. The Rams' pass rush makes a big impact in the passing game, sporting the fifth-highest pressure rate. However, Pro Football Focus credits Indianapolis with the second-highest pass block grade, and Jones' mobility can help combat some pressure.

If he has time, Jones can keep up his excellent efficiency as the Rams have the 15th-highest adjusted pass defense and 17th-highest adjusted pass success rate allowed. Los Angeles' early pass defense numbers have been elevated by facing the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to open the season. I like Jones' chances of staying hot.

With each offense carrying an angle to success, the over is a good bet. Our Brandon Gdula also ranks this game with the sixth-quickest average pace in Week 4's adjusted pace and pass rate report.

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

Over 47.5 Points (-115)

Geno Smith Over 252.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Brock Bowers Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+150)

Sticking with adjusted pace for Week 4, a bout between the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders carries the third-quickest pace of the week. Each team is in the top 10 of yards per passing attempt while both defenses are in the bottom 11 of pass success rate allowed. A back-and-forth affair led by air attacks should push this to the over.

For player props, the Raiders could be the best bet through the air. Las Vegas holds the 5th-highest pass-play rate, and Chicago is allowing 8.3 yards per passing attempt (6th-most), the 11th-highest EPA/db, 4th-highest adjusted pass success rate, and 3rd-most yards per downfield target.

Geno Smith hasn't been afraid to push it downfield, touting an average depth of target (aDOT) of 9.3 yards per passing attempt. This has led to 7.8 yards per passing attempt for the Raiders (seventh-most). He's even logged 10.0 yards per passing attempt in two of three games.

Coming off a performance with 289 passing yards and 0.24 EPA/db, Smith could shred this weak secondary.

Geno Smith - Passing Yds Geno Smith Over Sep 28 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chicago has also ceded the 10th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Despite carrying a 20.4% target share and 18.2% red zone target share, Brock Bowers has yet to find the end zone.

Considering the Bears' struggles against tight ends, Bowers' positive regression for TDs could arrive in Week 4. He's enjoyed eight targets in two of three games. A splash performance should come sooner rather than later for one of the league's best -- especially with Michael Mayer (head) likely set to miss Sunday's tilt.

