NFL

NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Week 17 NFL slate includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Minnesota Vikings.

If you're seeking additional betting intel for Week 17 in the NFL, we've got you covered with odds for each of the important games.

Steelers vs. Chiefs

At Acrisure Stadium on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Spread: Kansas City (-2.5)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Netflix

Texans vs. Ravens

When the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) and the Houston Texans (9-6) meet on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Ravens will be looking to follow up their recent victory over the Steelers with another win, and the Texans will be trying to bounce back from a loss to the Chiefs.

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
  • Spread: Baltimore (-5.5)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Netflix

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

