NHL
Flyers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders.
Flyers vs Islanders Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (3-3-1) vs. New York Islanders (4-3)
- Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-128)
|Islanders (+106)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (52.8%)
Flyers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -235.
Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under
- Flyers versus Islanders on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.
Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.