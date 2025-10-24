FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flyers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (3-3-1) vs. New York Islanders (4-3)
  • Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-128)Islanders (+106)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flyers win (52.8%)

Flyers vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -235.

Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under

  • Flyers versus Islanders on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.

Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.

