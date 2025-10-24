Flyers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders.

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (3-3-1) vs. New York Islanders (4-3)

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-128) Islanders (+106) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flyers win (52.8%)

Flyers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -235.

Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under

Flyers versus Islanders on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.

Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.

