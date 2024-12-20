NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 16

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 16

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Dolphins' Moneyline (-112)

Total: Vikings-Seahawks Under 42.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Trey McBride Any Time Touchdown (+125)

After weeks of humbly requesting, this is a now-or-never demand from McBride to end a streak of 87 catches with a touchdown -- the longest in NFL history. McBride's 12.8 targets per game lead the entire league over the last five weeks, and this matchup to score is perfect. The Carolina Panthers lead the league in end-zone targets (12) and touchdowns (10) allowed to tight ends. Kyler Murray knows McBride needs one, too.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders +3.5 (-115)

Total: Jaguars-Raiders Over 40.5 (-105)

This week's tank bowl probably won't be pretty, but there are reasons to be optimistic that these two teams can do enough to get over this modest total. Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell is practicing in full, and when O'Connell last played a full game, he dropped 340 passing yards on the Kansas City Chiefs, so he should be able to move the ball versus the Jacksonville Jaguars' 32nd-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is now ninth in no-huddle rate, potentially boosting play volume, and even Mac Jones might take advantage of a defense that's 28th in adjusted pass D.

Player Prop: Chuba Hubbard Over 70.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Colts -3.5 (-115)

Total: Commanders-Eagles Under 45.5 (-108)

Player Prop: Rome Odunze Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

It doesn't feel great backing any part of this Chicago Bears offense right now, but it's hard to ignore Odunze's 35.5-yard receiving yards prop. Odunze's cleared this mark in four of five games with Thomas Brown calling plays, including last week even with him catching just 2 of 7 targets. The Bears have a 61.5% raw pass rate over that span, with Odunze commanding a 22.5% target share and averaging 42 yards per game. With the Detroit Lions coming in as 6.5-point favorites, Odunze should see enough volume to push him over a modest yardage line.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Colts -3.5 (-115)

Total: Cardinals-Panthers Under 47.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Trey McBride 70-Plus Receiving Yards (-110)

McBride has been a monster over the last four games, logging 10.0 catches and 96.5 receiving yards per game on 12.8 targets per contest. During that span, McBride sports an absurd 34.9% target share; good luck finding this kind of workload for any tight end. The Carolina Panthers allow the second-most FanDuel points per game to tight ends. Don’t expect this hot streak to end. Our NFL DFS projections have McBride logging 70.1 receiving yards.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers -3.5 (-118)

Total: Browns-Bengals Over 46.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Mike Evans 90-Plus Receiving Yards (+125)

For Evans to earn his 11th straight 1,000-yard season to begin his career, he'll need to average 83.7 receiving yards per game in the final three weeks, and he's tallied 118-plus yards in two of his first four games back from injury. Besides the Dallas Cowboys allowing the fifth-highest catch rate over expected (+2.2%), seventh-highest target rate (20.9%), and fifth-most yards per route run (1.75) to WRs (via NextGenStats), I expect Baker Mayfield to make a concerted effort to get Evans the ball on Sunday night.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers -3.5 (-118)

Total: Patriots-Bills Over 46.5 (-110)

Given the Buffalo Bills have nearly hit this total by themselves in two straight games, this feels a little low. Granted, the Bills likely won't need to keep the foot on the gas for all four quarters, but if that happens, it's because they've already put up plenty to that point. Add in Drake Maye providing a spark on the other side, and I think this total should be in the 50s.

Player Prop: Jerry Jeudy Under 62.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

