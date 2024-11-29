NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 13

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their favorite bets on the board from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 13

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Seahawks -1.5 (-110)

The New York Jets have gotten significant respect in betting markets this season, but they've only covered in 3 of 11 games. They're a mess. Once a bedrock, their defense has allowed the fifth-most Offensive Net Expected Points (NEP, numberFire's EPA metric) per play in the league over their last five games (0.15), and the offense's drama and struggles are well-noted. Seattle just beat the most recent squad to bludgeon the Jets, so I've got to back Seattle in a near pick 'em.

Total: Buccaneers-Panthers Over 46.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Over Dec 1 9:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Broncos -5.5 (-110)

Spread Denver Broncos Dec 3 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We've seen this improving Denver Broncos offense take advantage of below-average defenses over the last two weeks, scoring 38 and 29 points, and they should be able to maintain that success at home against the Cleveland Browns' 22nd-ranked adjusted defense. Denver also remains scary defensively (third in adjusted D), which could lead to issues for a turnover-prone Jameis Winston. numberFire's game projections are firmly behind the Broncos, too, forecasting them to win by well over a touchdown.

Total: Titans-Commanders Over 44.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Over Dec 1 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders -5.5 (-115)

Spread Washington Commanders Dec 1 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Buccaneers-Panthers Over 46.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Dec 1 9:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A date between two bottom five schedule-adjusted defenses bodes well for the over. The Carolina Panthers (31st) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28th) are both terrible against the pass, and each side's signal-caller comes into this one with momentum. Baker Mayfield just got Mike Evans back and I rarely need convincing to get on board with the Bucs' offense. Bryce Young, meanwhile, is showing signs of life since his benching. In Week 12, he posted 0.23 EPA per play and hung 27 points on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Eagles +3 (-112)

The Philadelphia Eagles are simply the more balanced team than the Baltimore Ravens, sporting the sixth-best schedule-adjusted offense and fifth-best adjusted defense. While Baltimore carries the top offense, the defense ranks as the 12th-worst unit in adjusted rankings thanks to the 7th-worst adjusted pass defense. During the seven-game winning streak, Jalen Hurts boasts 0.21 EPA/db; he has the tools to shred a vulnerable secondary. Give me Philly to cover its fourth straight game.

Total: Texans-Jaguars Over 43.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Over Dec 1 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Seahawks -1.5 (-110)

Total: Colts-Patriots Over 42.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Dec 1 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are both top nine in adjusted pace this season, which is why Sunday's matchup is expected to be played at the third-fastest pace among games taking place in Week 13. Additionally, these defenses leave a lot to be desired as New England is 26th in schedule-adjusted defense and Indy is a pass-funnel unit that is 20th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 8th in schedule-adjusted run defense, which benefits Drake Maye through the air.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers -5.5 (-115)

I've got the Bucs favored by more than a touchdown here thanks to how stupidly efficient they've been regardless of who is and who isn't healthy. The Panthers' offense seems to be turning things around, but the defense is still rough, which should enable the Bucs to name their score on that side of things.

Total: Raiders-Chiefs Over 42.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Nov 29 8:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in more NFL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.