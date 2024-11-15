NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 11

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 11

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Chiefs +2.5 (-115)

NFL "spots" don't get much more notorious than this one. In a season where the Kansas City Chiefs have found a way to win every game, Patrick Mahomes is now a betting underdog for the 14th time in his career, and he's got a 12-1-1 against the spread (ATS) record in these spots -- including three games in last year's postseason. The Buffalo Bills' top offensive weapons are banged up, and they've allowed at least 145 rushing yards in their past two games when K.C. has forged an identity on the ground behind Kareem Hunt.

Total: Seahawks-49ers Over 48.5 (-108)

Player Prop: Nick Chubb Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Broncos -1.5 (-115)

Total: Ravens-Steelers Under 48.5 (-112)

Player Prop: Nick Chubb Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

We haven't seen a Chubb breakout game yet; this is a great spot for it. The New Orleans Saints own the second-worst schedule-adjusted run defense and are allowing 113.3 rushing yards per game to running backs. Chubb has 31 carries across his past two games and could see his snap rate jump off a bye week.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Vikings -5.5 (-120)

Total: Falcons-Broncos Over 43.5 (-115)

Prior to sleepwalking into a surprise loss to New Orleans last week, Atlanta Falcons games had exceeded this line in six straight as a team that typically finds itself in high-scoring contests. The Falcons not only rank ninth in schedule-adjusted offense, but they also rank third in adjusted pace, leading to this game projecting as the week's second-fastest matchup. Despite the Denver Broncos struggling to score points lately, Bo Nix has improved over the course of the season and should be able to get going against a below-average Atlanta defense.

Player Prop: George Pickens Over 70.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Lions -13.5 (-115)

Total: Browns-Saints Over 44.5 (-108)

Player Prop: Taysom Hill Over 16.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

In three games since returning from injury, Hill has recorded 21, 41, and 36 receiving yards. Hill has commanded a 12.6% target share in that span, second among Saints who played all three games. That isn't an earth-shattering mark, but it's led to him seeing nearly 4 targets per game -- more than enough looks for him to go over 16.5 yards against the Cleveland Browns' 18th-ranked pass defense.

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers -6.5 (-112)

Total: Ravens-Steelers Over 48.5 (-108)

Player Prop: Zay Flowers Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Flowers is enjoying a 26.4% target share, 29.0% air yards share, and is averaging 2.55 yards per route run. He’s exploded for 100 yards in four of his last six contests and should be in line for a busy Sunday in a game that’s showing a high total and close spread. Pittsburgh and Baltimore rank second and third in adjusted rush defense, so the passing game looks primed to steer the ship in this one.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Broncos -1.5 (-115)

Total: Packers-Bears Under 40.5 (-112)

Player Prop: Puka Nacua Over 68.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Since Week 8, Nacua (22.5%) and Cooper Kupp (24.2%) are nearly even in target share. However, Puka has led the Los Angeles Rams in air yards share during the span (30.2%). Week 11’s matchup against the New England Patriots should mean another big day for Nacua. He’s reached at least 98 receiving yards in two of his last three and logged 14 targets in Week 10. The Pats hold the league’s 13th-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense, and I’m not too worried about a positive game script with L.A. favored by only 4.5 points. The Rams have the seventh-highest implied total of the week at 24.0 points, and Nacua is holding 74.5 projected receiving yards, according to our NFL DFS projections.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Chiefs +2.5 (-115)

Total: Jaguars-Lions Over 46.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Jameson Williams Over 41.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

This is the perfect week for Williams to have an explosive outing for the Detroit Lions as the Jacksonville Jaguars are 32nd in deep yards per target (13.1) and 29th in pressure rate (29.7%), via NextGenStats, which should allow vertical routes to develop for Williams. On top of that, the Jags are giving up the fourth-most receiving yards (1,671), fourth-highest catch rate over expected (+3.3%), and eighth-most yards per route run (1.68) to WRs.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Ravens -3 (-120)

Total: Lions' Team Total Over 30.5 (-110)

I've got value in this game's total over, but I don't want to tie real, American dollars to Mac Jones. The Lions can be explosive even while trying to burn clock, so I don't think they'll require pushback to score into the 30s.

Player Prop: Josh Allen Any Time Touchdown (+140)

