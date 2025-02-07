NFL Expert Best Bets, Player Props, and MVP Picks for Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs. Eagles

As tragic as it may be, we're down to just one game left in this NFL season: Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Expert Picks for Super Bowl LIX Between the Chiefs and Eagles

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Chiefs or Eagles: Chiefs

Final Score: 23-20

Favorite MVP Bet: Travis Kelce (+1400)

Favorite Super Bowl LIX Bet: DeVonta Smith Over 52.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

The Chiefs have trouble defending the slot, allowing the sixth-most expected points added per drop back to that area of the field. Smith has 109 more snaps there than any other Eagle, which should help him break out of a quiet postseason.

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Chiefs or Eagles: Eagles

Final Score: 24-20

Favorite MVP Bet: DeVonta Smith (+6500)

Favorite Super Bowl LIX Bet: Saquon Barkley Over 0.5 First-Quarter Receiving Yards (+150)

In the playoffs, Barkley has handled 13 of 15 first-quarter running-back touches for Philly, and given that it's the Super Bowl and the Eagles are fresh off a bye week, Barkley could play almost every first-quarter snap on Sunday. Our projections have Barkley totaling 17.3 receiving yards in the game, so we think he'll be fairly active as a pass-catcher. I like these +150 odds on him to gain at least one receiving yard in the opening stanza.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Chiefs or Eagles: Eagles

Final Score: 27-24

Favorite MVP Bet: Saquon Barkley (+250)

Favorite Super Bowl LIX Bet: Xavier Worthy Any Time Touchdown (+155)

Excluding Week 18, Worthy has scored a touchdown in four of the last five games while posting a 27.9% red zone opportunity share (carries plus targets). That's nearly on par with Jalen Hurts' mark this season (28.1% in his full games), which is some standout company to be in. At just the fifth-shortest odds to score a TD, Worthy looks like a solid value in this market.

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Chiefs or Eagles: Chiefs

Final Score: 31-28

Favorite MVP Bet: Patrick Mahomes (+120)

Favorite Super Bowl LIX Bet: Jalen Hurts Any Time Touchdown (-115)

Though Hurts has scored a touchdown in 12 of 18 games (and 18 times overall) this season, his anytime touchdown scorer odds are just -115 for the Super Bowl. He scored three times when Philly met KC in the 2023 title game, and we just saw him punch in three scores in the NFC Championship. Averaging a hair over 3.0 red zone rush attempts per game, Hurts to score feels like a real value at these odds -- whether you're betting it straight up or adding it to a Same Game Parlay.

Annie Nader, Writer

Chiefs or Eagles: Chiefs

Final Score: 31-25

Favorite MVP Bet: Patrick Mahomes (+120)

Favorite Super Bowl LIX Bet: Marquise Brown 60-Plus Receiving Yards (+230)

Brown has been running 63.2% of the routes and has earned a team-leading 40.7% air yards share in the playoffs. Those air yards could finally become realized with Mahomes on his side in an indoors environment. Brown’s been getting short targets, too, so I like his path to tally 60-plus receiving yards on Sunday.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Chiefs or Eagles: Eagles

Final Score: 27-20

Favorite MVP Bet: Saquon Barkley (+250)

Favorite Super Bowl LIX Bet: Jalen Carter to Record a Sack (+118)

To take down the Chiefs, the Eagles have to pressure Mahomes. Kansas City has a vulnerable left guard in Mike Caliendo, and right guard Trey Smith has logged 29.6 and 50.7 pass blocking grades in the playoffs, per Pro Football Focus. Jalen Carter – Philadelphia’s best defensive linemen – has two sacks and 15 pressures over three playoff games. The Eagles’ defense must step up to prevent a three-peat, and I expect Carter to be a key piece of that puzzle.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Chiefs or Eagles: Chiefs

Final Score: 30-24

Favorite MVP Bet: Patrick Mahomes (+120)

Favorite Super Bowl LIX Bet: Patrick Mahomes Any Time Touchdown (+400)

It's been well-documented that Mahomes tends to run a bit more during the playoffs compared to the regular season, and he's fresh off a two-touchdown performance in the AFC Championship. Across 112 regular season starts, Mahomes is averaging only 3.9 rushing attempts per game, 20.0 rushing yards per game, and 0.13 rushing touchdowns per game. On the other hand, Mahomes is producing 5.4 rushing attempts per game, 29.1 rushing yards per game, and 0.35 rushing touchdowns per game over his 20 playoff starts, so he could find the end zone again with KC's rushing attack lacking explosiveness.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Chiefs or Eagles: Eagles

Final Score: 26-24

Favorite MVP Bet: Jalen Hurts (+350)

Favorite Super Bowl LIX Bet: Jalen Hurts to Score Two-Plus Touchdowns (+550)

Since the Eagles started doing the tush push, Hurts has scored twice in 12 of 53 games (22.6%). The implied odds here 15.4%. I'm decently bullish on the Eagles' offense overall, and if they get scoring chances, we know who will benefit. I don't mind his any time touchdown prop at -115, but the edge seems even bigger here.

