NFL Expert Best Bets and Predictions for Week 4

NFL Expert Picks for Week 4

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers' Moneyline (+102)

Total: Bengals-Panthers Over 47.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Diontae Johnson Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

I'm not sure oddsmakers are adjusting quite enough for how renewed Johnson's outlook is with both Andy Dalton at quarterback and Adam Thielen (hamstring) on injured reserve. Johnson had a 40.0% target share in the second half last week without Thielen that was masked by a positive script, setting him up for a huge day against a Cincinnati Bengals team that didn't force a punt last week. FanDuel Research's Week 4 fantasy football projections expect 77.0 receiving yards from him.

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers -10.5 (-105)

The San Francisco 49ers have lost two consecutive games by a combined nine points and are sitting at 1-2. It's been close to a nightmare start to the year for them. This is a perfect get-right spot as the New England Patriots are averaging 13.0 points per game and should have a ton of trouble moving the ball on the road against the Niners' defense.

Total: Saints-Falcons Under 42.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Rhamondre Stevenson Over 13.5 Receiving Yards (-102)

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Texans -6.5 (-102)

Total: Rams-Bears Over 40.5 (-118)

The Los Angeles Rams come into the week with numberFire's 31st-ranked adjusted defense, which has helped all three of their games clear this total with ease. While the Chicago Bears' offense hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders, they're throwing at a high clip due to their nonexistent run game and are averaging the fourth-most plays per game. This matchup projects to be one of the slate's most pass-heavy contests and should hit the over if Caleb Williams can be even moderately successful through the air.

Player Prop: D'Andre Swift Under 35.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Bills' Moneyline (+118)

Total: Seahawks-Lions Over 46.5 (-105)

Player Prop: George Pickens Over 52.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Pickens enters Week 4 with the Pittsburgh Steelers' highest target share (25%) and air yard share (50%) despite already facing two of the top coverage corners in the NFL. He draws a much easier matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this week -- a secondary that's permitted the ninth most yards per route run and third highest aDOT to opposing wideouts. I'll side with our NFL projections (which project him for 64.2 yards) and take Pickens over 52.5 yards over against a soft secondary.

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Bengals -4.5 (-110)

Total: Rams-Bears Over 40.5 (-118)

Player Prop: D.J. Moore Any Time Touchdown (+170)

Nine players have drawn at least 28 targets this season and all but one of them have scored a touchdown. Moore is that guy, and he's due for touchdown regression, especially once we see that 86.2% of players who have handled at least 22 targets have reached the end zone. Moore owns a 25.0% target share, 20.0% red-zone target share, and a 97.7% route participation rate. I like him to finally score against the Rams' soft pass defense this Sunday.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers' Moneyline (+102)

Total: Rams-Bears Over 40.5 (-118)

Player Prop: Marvin Harrison Jr. Any Time Touchdown (+100)

Harrison has seen his targets soar over his last two games, stacking 9.5 targets per contest paired with a 34.5% target share during the span. He’s logged 3 touchdowns and a 75.0% red zone target share over his last two, as well. With Trey McBride in concussion protocol, Harrison is poised for another heavy workload. Give me the rookie to find the end zone once again.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Raiders -1.5 (-115)

Total: Rams-Bears Over 40.5 (-118)

Player Prop: Marvin Harrison Jr. Over 71.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Harrison has become the No. 1 option for Kyler Murray on the Arizona Cardinals with team-high marks in target share (25.6%), air yards share (46.0%), and yards per route run (2.30), via NextGenStats. With Trey McBride potentially sidelined for Arizona, Harrison should feast against a Washington Commanders defense that is permitting the third-most yards per route run (2.03) and the fourth-highest target rate (23.1%) to WRs while giving up 75-plus receiving yards to at least one wideout in each of their first three games.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Bills' Moneyline (+118)

Total: Chiefs-Chargers Over 39.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Josh Allen to Throw for 250-Plus Passing Yards (+134)

Allen was letting it rip early last week before the Buffalo Bills eventually were able to take their foot off the gas in the second half. The Baltimore Ravens' secondary is still trying to gel, and they've been much better against the rush than the pass. I think Allen can shred here and lead the Bills to a win as slight road dogs.

