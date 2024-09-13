NFL Expert Best Bets and Predictions for Week 2

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 2

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Broncos +2.5 (-105)

Spread Denver Broncos Sep 15 8:25pm UTC

Total: Browns-Jaguars Over 41.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

Player Prop: Anthony Richardson Over 243.5 Total Passing and Rushing Yards (-114)

Anthony Richardson - Passing + Rushing Yds Anthony Richardson Over Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

It wasn't a tremendous opener for the Green Bay Packers' defense, slotting in as numberFire's 3rd-worst pass defense and 11th-worst overall defense. I was surprised to see Richardson handily cleared this prop (268 total yards) a week ago in a back-and-forth game with the Houston Texans. Some of the surpression of this line is a potentially uncomptetitive affair with Malik Willis at QB for Green Bay, but our fantasy football projections have 259.5 combined passing and rushing yards for the Indianapolis Colts' QB on average. This line feels too low.

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers -5.5 (-105)

Total: Chargers-Panthers Under 38.5 (-108)

Total Match Points Under Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

Player Prop: Gardner Minshew Over 7.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Gardner Minshew - Rushing Yds Gardner Minshew Over Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

In losses a year ago, Minshew ran for 10.1 yards per game, compared to 2.1 yards per game in wins. The Las Vegas Raiders are 8.5-point road dogs at the Baltimore Ravens, and this is a game that could get away from Vegas. In a contest where Minshew might be dropping back plenty, he can cash this in one scramble.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Cowboys -6.5 (-104)

Spread Dallas Cowboys Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

The New Orleans Saints dropped 47 points on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, but let's be honest, that likely says more about a Carolina team that's a +250 favorite to post the worst regular season record in 2024. Even with New Orleans improving their Super Bowl odds, they're still just +5500, which ranks 22nd. The Cowboys defeated the Cleveland Browns by 16 points on the road last week, so they shouldn't have much trouble winning by a touchdown at home versus another mediocre opponent.

Total: Jets-Titans Under 41.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Under Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

Player Prop: Rhamondre Stevenson Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Rhamondre Stevenson - Rushing Yds Rhamondre Stevenson Over Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Chiefs -5.5 (-110)

Spread Kansas City Chiefs Sep 15 8:25pm UTC

Total: Rams-Cardinals Over 47.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Sep 15 8:05pm UTC

Player Prop: Brock Bowers Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Brock Bowers - Receiving Yds Brock Bowers Over Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

Bowers led the Raiders with a 25% target share in Week 1, catching 6 of 8 targets for 58 yards. He draws a much tougher matchup against Baltimore this week, but the Ravens are 8.5-point favorites, so we could see Vegas go to the air early and often in a negative game script. It doesn't hurt that the Raiders were fifth in pass rate over expectation last week, and that our fantasy football projections peg Bowers for 51.6 yards off 4.8 receptions.

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders -1.5 (-110)

Spread Washington Commanders Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

Total: Colts-Packers Over 40.5 (-106)

Total Match Points Over Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

Player Prop: Courtland Sutton Any Time Touchdown (+390)

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Courtland Sutton +370

There are clear-as-day red flags with this one, as we're asking Bo Nix to throw his first career touchdown pass opposite a limiting Pittsburgh Steelers defense. But Sutton handled 12 targets in Week 1 (including 40.0% of red zone looks) and Josh Reynolds and Devaughn Vele -- who combined for 16 targets last week -- are both on Denver's injury report. I have a hard time looking past these +390 odds given Sutton's usage.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers +7.5 (-115)

Total: Jets-Titans Under 41.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Under Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

Player Prop: Joe Mixon Over 68.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Joe Mixon - Rushing Yds Joe Mixon Over Sep 16 12:20am UTC

Mixon went nuclear in his Texans debut, posting 159 rushing yards on 5.3 yards per carry. Houston could look to prove a point on the ground on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, who tout numberFire’s 4th-best pass defense and 14th-worst run defense. Following standout performances from the Bears’ cornerback duo in Week 1, the Texans should ride the hot hand with Mixon the ground.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Rams' Moneyline (+102)

Total: Giants-Commanders Over 42.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Over Sep 15 5:00pm UTC

Player Prop: Cooper Kupp Over 84.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Cooper Kupp - Receiving Yds Cooper Kupp Over Sep 15 8:05pm UTC

With Puka Nacua being placed on IR for the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp should be busy for the second straight week after he hauled in 14 of his 21 targets for 110 yards and a score in Week 1 versus the Detroit Lions. Kupp has a favorable matchup in Week 2 against an Arizona Cardinals team that allowed the fourth-most yards per route run (2.24) and the second-highest catch rate over expected (15.6%) to WRs in the first week of the year, via NextGenStats.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Rams' Moneyline (+102)

Even with a big downgrade in my model for the Rams' injuries, I've still got them favored in this game. Matthew Stafford was incredibly efficient in the second half of Week 1 without many of those pieces, and they've now got the full week to get the fill-ins ramped up. It's scary to bet into cluster injuries, but I think the market moved too far.

Total: Falcons-Eagles Under 47.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Under Sep 17 12:15am UTC

Player Prop: Tank Dell to Record 70-Plus Receiving Yards (+172)

Tank Dell - Alt Receiving Yds Tank Dell - Alt Receiving Yds Tank Dell 70+ Yards +172

