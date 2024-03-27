NFL Draft Betting: Which Players Are the Best Bets to Go in the Top 5?

The 2024 NFL Draft is about one month away, meaning that the combine is behind us and pro days are giving prospects their final push for moving up draft boards. We are beginning to see movement in several of FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL Draft odds following the combine and pro days.

One of the most interesting lines available are players who could be top-five picks. Several prospects, such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and Marvin Harrison Jr., have been trending to be a top-five selection for months. However, several players are making late pushes to be one of the first names called on draft night.

Let's check out FanDuel's NFL odds for prospects to be a top-five pick and highlight some of the most intriguing names that are drawing attention.

NFL Draft Odds

2024 NFL Draft - To Be a Top 5 Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Drake Maye -1800 Jayden Daniels -1100 Marvin Harrison Jr. -750 J.J. McCarthy -300 Malik Nabers +170 Joe Alt +450 Rome Odunze +850 View Full Table

The name that has caused the most buzz over the last week is J.J. McCarthy of Michigan. After leading the Wolverines to a national championship, it seemed McCarthy was surely tracking to be a first-round pick, perhaps even a top-15 pick.

Following an impressive combine and pro day, McCarthy is seeing his name surge up draft boards. Some very interesting reports are beginning to emerge. For example, some executives in the NFL are suggesting that the Washington Commanders could take the signal-caller out of Michigan with the No. 2 pick.

FanDuel's NFL Draft lines have moved a bit following this rumor as McCarthy has the third-shortest odds to be the second pick (+400). If you're buying into this tidbit, now could be the time to jump on the line.

McCarthy becoming a top-five pick looks very likely at -300. Let's say the Commanders do not make the surprising pick at No. 2. The New England Patriots are a QB-hungry team sitting at No. 3. Plus, we can never count out the idea of a potential trade up in the draft. I don't see McCarthy falling outside of the top five after he showcased exceptional arm talent at his pro day.

According to draft odds, Williams, Maye, Daniels, Harrison, and McCarthy are the favorites to be top-five picks. I have a hard time believing that four signal-callers will go in the top five selections. Heck, Maye is becoming a popular choice to fall outside of the top five in several mock drafts.

Unless we get a team trading up, the fourth and five picks held by the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers are prime spots for wide receiver prospects. This is where Malik Nabers comes in.

There's something about receivers hailing from LSU. Nabers could be the next NFL star to represent the Bayou Bengals. We know Nabers had the stats at LSU, totaling 1,569 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his third season with the Tigers. His elite pro day on Wednesday could cause another surge up draft boards. Nabers had a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, a 42-inch vertical jump, and a 10'9" broad jump. Have a day young man.

Adam Schefter of ESPN even went as far to say some around the NFL believe Nabers is the top receiving prospect in 2024, not Harrison. Nabers jumping Harrison would be a big surprise. If Harrison is still the first wideout drafted, Nabers has top-five potential as the Cardinals and Chargers are both potential suitors.

Settling on the best pick for a prospect to crack the top-five picks could solely focus on what the Chargers decide to do. Of course, quarterback is not a worry thanks to Justin Herbert. Los Angeles' focus could be on giving Herbert an improved supporting cast. How can the Chargers do that? By selecting a new receiving target or adding extra protection.

This pick could come down to Nabers or Joe Alt of Notre Dame -- who is widely viewed as the top offensive lineman in the draft. The Chargers' left tackle spot is good to go thanks to Rashawn Slater, but right tackle is a bit concerning.

Trey Pipkins III is currently the projected starter at right tackle. He's been an average starter at best and comes off a 62.8 grade in 2023 via Pro Football Focus (PFF). The Chargers have not been afraid to invest in their offensive line, spending first-round picks on Slater (2021) and Zion Johnson (2022). Alt could be the final piece to give Herbert an exceptional offensive line.

Still, I believe that Nabers is the best pick for this line. He had an elite pro day that is hard to ignore. The production was clearly there in his final season of collegiate play. Most importantly, the Chargers' biggest need has to be wide receiver. They moved on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the offseason, and Quentin Johnston (2023 first-round selection) disappointed in his rookie season. Los Angeles simply needs a franchise wideout, and Nabers could be just that.

