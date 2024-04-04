NFL Draft Betting: What Will the Ravens Do With Their First Pick in 2024?

The Baltimore Ravens are among the teams in the NFL that view a season as a disappointment unless it ends with a Lombardi Trophy. The Ravens have won double-digit games in five of the last six seasons, but they have fallen short of advancing to the Super Bowl in each of the last 11 seasons.

The good news for the Ravens is they have the reigning NFL MVP -- Lamar Jackson -- as their franchise signal-caller for years to come. Baltimore also signed All-Pro running back Derrick Henry this offseason in hopes he'll be a difference-maker in helping the Ravens return to the Super Bowl.

Following the signing of Henry, the Ravens have their sights set on the 2024 NFL Draft to improve the rest of their roster. After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Baltimore currently holds the 30th overall pick in the first round.

With the draft festivities being held later this month, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering plenty of interesting markets in the NFL Draft odds section. This includes a market where you can wager on what position each team in the NFL will use their first pick of this year's draft on.

Let's take a look at the odds for what position the Ravens could use their first draft pick on and which positions make the most sense.

NFL Draft Odds

2024 NFL Draft - Position of Baltimore Ravens First Drafted Player Odds Offensive Lineman -180 Wide Receiver +470 Defensive Lineman/Edge +500 Cornerback +500 Safety +4000 Linebacker +4000 Tight End +10000 View Full Table

Making sure Jackson is healthy and able to operate from a clean pocket is a priority for the Ravens. While Baltimore re-signed Ronnie Stanley and Josh Jones this offseason, they watched John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses -- who all played 69% or more of the offensive snaps in 2023 -- depart via a trade or free agency.

Injuries have also been a concern for Stanley in recent years as he has missed four-plus games in each of the last four years. Taking all of that into account, there's a reason why offensive line has the shortest odds (-180) by a wide margin to be the position the Ravens use their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on.

With one of the final picks of the first round, the Ravens have been mocked a few different offensive linemen, including the likes of Tyler Guyton and Jordan Morgan. There's a chance Baltimore elects to move out of the first round and accumulate picks instead of making a selection in the first round.

It isn't saying much, but the skill player group that Jackson worked with last season was the best set of weapons he's had in his career. Rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers led the Ravens in receiving in 2023, finishing with 77 receptions, 858 yards, and five touchdowns.

Flowers flashed potential with team-high marks in target share (25.6%) and air yards share (25.3%) while also recording a solid 1.94 yards per route run, via NextGenStats. That being said, it remains to be seen if the Ravens have a true No. 1 wideout who can win in a variety of ways on their current roster.

This year's class of receivers is expected to be a fantastic one, and bringing back Nelson Agholor shouldn't deter Baltimore from giving Jackson another pass-catching weapon. Names to watch include Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, and Roman Wilson.

McConkey played at Georgia when Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken held the same job for the Bulldogs from 2020-2022. Meanwhile, Wilson played at Michigan, and John Harbaugh has connections with the Wolverines despite his brother Jim Harbaugh becoming the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Along the defensive front, the Ravens have retained Justin Madubuike, Kyle Van Noy, and Brent Urban. On the other hand, veteran Jadaveon Clowney -- who tallied the second-most sacks (9.5) on the team last season -- signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

During the 2023 campaign, Baltimore registered the seventh-best sack rate (7.6%) and the eighth-best pressure rate (38.4%) in the NFL. Considering that the league is centered around being able to move the ball through the air, the Ravens will want to continue prioritizing their pass-rushing unit.

If the Ravens are looking to pair Madubuike with another interior defender, they'll be hoping one of Byron Murphy or Jer'Zhan Newton falls to them while Braden Fiske continues to receive more buzz in the pre-draft process. As for edge rushers, Chop Robinson and Darius Robinson are among the prospects that make sense for Baltimore.

