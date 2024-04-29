NFL Draft 2024: List of Michigan Players Drafted in 2024

In the 2024 NFL Draft, 13 players from the University of Michigan were selected, setting a record for the Wolverines' organization and marking the highest number of draft picks from a single school this year.

The first of which was quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the 10th overall pick.

Adding to the significance, Cornelius Johnson, chosen as the 13th and final Michigan pick, was selected by former Michigan coach, Jim Harbaugh, who now coaches the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here's everything else you need to know about the Wolverine alumni who have become 2024 draft picks.

Former Michigan Players Selected in 2024 NFL Draft

Rnd. Pick No. NFL team Player Pos. 1 10 Minnesota Vikings J. J. McCarthy QB 2 49 Cincinnati Bengals Kris Jenkins DT 2 50 Washington Commanders Mike Sainristil CB 3 69 Los Angeles Chargers Junior Colson LB 3 83 Los Angeles Rams Blake Corum RB 3 84 Pittsburgh Steelers Roman Wilson WR 3 85 Cleveland Browns Zak Zinter OG View Full Table

