NFL

NFL Draft 2024: List of All Players Selected, Organized by Conference

Gabby Robles
The 2024 NFL Draft has come to an end. Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams secured the first overall pick, chosen by the Chicago Bears. Williams' selection was just the first of 43 players from the Pac-12 conference to be picked in this year's draft.

However, the Pac-12's showing was overshadowed by the SEC. A staggering 59 former SEC players heard their names called during the draft, highlighting the conference's strong presence in the NFL pipeline.

Overall, the five major college football conferences (Pac-12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12) collectively accounted for nearly 85% of the selections.

Here's a closer look at this year's draft picks—organized by conference.

Number of Draft Picks from Each Conference

Conference
Number of 2024 NFL Draft Picks
SEC59
PAC-1243
Big Ten42
ACC41
Big 1231
All Other Conferences (Sun Belt, American, MAC, etc)39
Did Not Play College Football2

SEC Draft Picks

Here are all the former SEC players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
Washington CommandersJayden DanielsQBLSU
New York GiantsMalik NabersWRLSU
Tennessee TitansJC LathamOTAlabama
Las Vegas RaidersBrock BowersTEGeorgia
Minnesota VikingsDallas TurnerDEAlabama
Cincinnati BengalsAmarius MimsOTGeorgia
Jacksonville JaguarsBrian Thomas Jr.WRLSU
Pac-12 Draft Picks

Here are all the former Pac-12 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
Chicago BearsCaleb WilliamsQBUSC
Atlanta FalconsMichael Penix Jr.QBWashington
Chicago BearsRome OdunzeWRWashington
Denver BroncosBo NixQBOregon
New Orleans SaintsTaliese FuagaOTOregon State
Indianapolis ColtsLaiatu LatuDEUCLA
Pittsburgh SteelersTroy FautanuOTWashington
Big Ten Draft Picks

Here are all the former Big Ten players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
Arizona CardinalsMarvin Harrison Jr.WROhio State
Minnesota VikingsJ. J. McCarthyQBMichigan
New York JetsOlu FashanuOTPenn State
Miami DolphinsChop RobinsonDEPenn State
Washington CommandersJer'Zhan NewtonDTIllinois
Philadelphia EaglesCooper DeJeanCBIowa
Arizona CardinalsMax MeltonCBRutgers
ACC Draft Picks

Here are all the former ACC players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
New England PatriotsDrake MayeQBNorth Carolina
Los Angeles RamsJared VerseDEFlorida State
Tampa Bay BuccaneersGraham BartonCDuke
Baltimore RavensNate WigginsCBClemson
Buffalo BillsKeon ColemanWRFlorida State
Atlanta FalconsRuke OrhorhoroDTClemson
Los Angeles RamsBraden FiskeDTFlorida State
Big 12 Draft Picks

Here are all the former Big 12 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
Seattle SeahawksByron Murphy IIDTTexas
Kansas City ChiefsXavier WorthyWRTexas
Dallas CowboysTyler GuytonOTOklahoma
Tennessee TitansT'Vondre SweatDTTexas
Carolina PanthersJonathon BrooksRBTexas
Pittsburgh SteelersZach FrazierCWest Virginia
Indianapolis ColtsAdonai MitchellWRTexas
Draft Picks from All Other Conferences

Here are the NFL 2024 draft picks from all other conferences not previously mentioned:

NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
Conf.
Dallas CowboysRyan FlournoyWRSoutheast Missouri StateBSC–OVC
Las Vegas RaidersDylan LaubeRBNew HampshireCAA
New York JetsMalachi CorleyWRWestern KentuckyCUSA
Seattle SeahawksTyrice KnightLBUTEPCUSA
Tampa Bay BuccaneersElijah KleinOGUTEPCUSA
Detroit LionsGiovanni ManuOTBritish ColumbiaCWUAA
Seattle SeahawksMichael JerrellOTFindlayG-MAC
There were two players drafted that did not play college football:

  • Cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers, who played in the Canadian Football League, was drafted by the New York Jets.
  • Offensive tackle Travis Clayton, who was an English rugby union player, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills.

2024 Rookie of the Year Odds

