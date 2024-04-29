NFL Draft 2024: List of All Players Selected, Organized by Conference
The 2024 NFL Draft has come to an end. Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams secured the first overall pick, chosen by the Chicago Bears. Williams' selection was just the first of 43 players from the Pac-12 conference to be picked in this year's draft.
However, the Pac-12's showing was overshadowed by the SEC. A staggering 59 former SEC players heard their names called during the draft, highlighting the conference's strong presence in the NFL pipeline.
Overall, the five major college football conferences (Pac-12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12) collectively accounted for nearly 85% of the selections.
Here's a closer look at this year's draft picks—organized by conference.
Number of Draft Picks from Each Conference
Conference
Number of 2024 NFL Draft Picks
|SEC
|59
|PAC-12
|43
|Big Ten
|42
|ACC
|41
|Big 12
|31
|All Other Conferences (Sun Belt, American, MAC, etc)
|39
|Did Not Play College Football
|2
SEC Draft Picks
Here are all the former SEC players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:
NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
|Washington Commanders
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|LSU
|New York Giants
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|LSU
|Tennessee Titans
|JC Latham
|OT
|Alabama
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dallas Turner
|DE
|Alabama
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Amarius Mims
|OT
|Georgia
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|LSU
Pac-12 Draft Picks
Here are all the former Pac-12 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:
NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
|Chicago Bears
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|USC
|Atlanta Falcons
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|Washington
|Chicago Bears
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Washington
|Denver Broncos
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Oregon
|New Orleans Saints
|Taliese Fuaga
|OT
|Oregon State
|Indianapolis Colts
|Laiatu Latu
|DE
|UCLA
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Troy Fautanu
|OT
|Washington
Big Ten Draft Picks
Here are all the former Big Ten players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:
NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
|Arizona Cardinals
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Ohio State
|Minnesota Vikings
|J. J. McCarthy
|QB
|Michigan
|New York Jets
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|Penn State
|Miami Dolphins
|Chop Robinson
|DE
|Penn State
|Washington Commanders
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|DT
|Illinois
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Cooper DeJean
|CB
|Iowa
|Arizona Cardinals
|Max Melton
|CB
|Rutgers
ACC Draft Picks
Here are all the former ACC players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:
NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
|New England Patriots
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|Los Angeles Rams
|Jared Verse
|DE
|Florida State
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Graham Barton
|C
|Duke
|Baltimore Ravens
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|Buffalo Bills
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Florida State
|Atlanta Falcons
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|DT
|Clemson
|Los Angeles Rams
|Braden Fiske
|DT
|Florida State
Big 12 Draft Picks
Here are all the former Big 12 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:
NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
|Seattle Seahawks
|Byron Murphy II
|DT
|Texas
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Texas
|Dallas Cowboys
|Tyler Guyton
|OT
|Oklahoma
|Tennessee Titans
|T'Vondre Sweat
|DT
|Texas
|Carolina Panthers
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|Texas
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Zach Frazier
|C
|West Virginia
|Indianapolis Colts
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Texas
Draft Picks from All Other Conferences
Here are the NFL 2024 draft picks from all other conferences not previously mentioned:
NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
Conf.
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|Southeast Missouri State
|BSC–OVC
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|New Hampshire
|CAA
|New York Jets
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|CUSA
|Seattle Seahawks
|Tyrice Knight
|LB
|UTEP
|CUSA
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Elijah Klein
|OG
|UTEP
|CUSA
|Detroit Lions
|Giovanni Manu
|OT
|British Columbia
|CWUAA
|Seattle Seahawks
|Michael Jerrell
|OT
|Findlay
|G-MAC
There were two players drafted that did not play college football:
- Cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers, who played in the Canadian Football League, was drafted by the New York Jets.
- Offensive tackle Travis Clayton, who was an English rugby union player, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills.
2024 Rookie of the Year Odds
