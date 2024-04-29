NFL Draft 2024: List of All Players Selected, Organized by Conference

The 2024 NFL Draft has come to an end. Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams secured the first overall pick, chosen by the Chicago Bears. Williams' selection was just the first of 43 players from the Pac-12 conference to be picked in this year's draft.

However, the Pac-12's showing was overshadowed by the SEC. A staggering 59 former SEC players heard their names called during the draft, highlighting the conference's strong presence in the NFL pipeline.

Overall, the five major college football conferences (Pac-12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12) collectively accounted for nearly 85% of the selections.

Here's a closer look at this year's draft picks—organized by conference.

Number of Draft Picks from Each Conference

Conference Number of 2024 NFL Draft Picks SEC 59 PAC-12 43 Big Ten 42 ACC 41 Big 12 31 All Other Conferences (Sun Belt, American, MAC, etc) 39 Did Not Play College Football 2

SEC Draft Picks

Here are all the former SEC players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL team Player Pos. College Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels QB LSU New York Giants Malik Nabers WR LSU Tennessee Titans JC Latham OT Alabama Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers TE Georgia Minnesota Vikings Dallas Turner DE Alabama Cincinnati Bengals Amarius Mims OT Georgia Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU View Full Table

Pac-12 Draft Picks

Here are all the former Pac-12 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL team Player Pos. College Chicago Bears Caleb Williams QB USC Atlanta Falcons Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington Chicago Bears Rome Odunze WR Washington Denver Broncos Bo Nix QB Oregon New Orleans Saints Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State Indianapolis Colts Laiatu Latu DE UCLA Pittsburgh Steelers Troy Fautanu OT Washington View Full Table

Big Ten Draft Picks

Here are all the former Big Ten players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL team Player Pos. College Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State Minnesota Vikings J. J. McCarthy QB Michigan New York Jets Olu Fashanu OT Penn State Miami Dolphins Chop Robinson DE Penn State Washington Commanders Jer'Zhan Newton DT Illinois Philadelphia Eagles Cooper DeJean CB Iowa Arizona Cardinals Max Melton CB Rutgers View Full Table

ACC Draft Picks

Here are all the former ACC players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL team Player Pos. College New England Patriots Drake Maye QB North Carolina Los Angeles Rams Jared Verse DE Florida State Tampa Bay Buccaneers Graham Barton C Duke Baltimore Ravens Nate Wiggins CB Clemson Buffalo Bills Keon Coleman WR Florida State Atlanta Falcons Ruke Orhorhoro DT Clemson Los Angeles Rams Braden Fiske DT Florida State View Full Table

Big 12 Draft Picks

Here are all the former Big 12 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL team Player Pos. College Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy II DT Texas Kansas City Chiefs Xavier Worthy WR Texas Dallas Cowboys Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma Tennessee Titans T'Vondre Sweat DT Texas Carolina Panthers Jonathon Brooks RB Texas Pittsburgh Steelers Zach Frazier C West Virginia Indianapolis Colts Adonai Mitchell WR Texas View Full Table

Draft Picks from All Other Conferences

Here are the NFL 2024 draft picks from all other conferences not previously mentioned:

NFL team Player Pos. College Conf. Dallas Cowboys Ryan Flournoy WR Southeast Missouri State BSC–OVC Las Vegas Raiders Dylan Laube RB New Hampshire CAA New York Jets Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky CUSA Seattle Seahawks Tyrice Knight LB UTEP CUSA Tampa Bay Buccaneers Elijah Klein OG UTEP CUSA Detroit Lions Giovanni Manu OT British Columbia CWUAA Seattle Seahawks Michael Jerrell OT Findlay G-MAC View Full Table

There were two players drafted that did not play college football:

Cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers , who played in the Canadian Football League, was drafted by the New York Jets.

, who played in the Canadian Football League, was drafted by the New York Jets. Offensive tackle Travis Clayton, who was an English rugby union player, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills.

2024 Rookie of the Year Odds

