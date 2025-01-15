NFL Divisional Round Best Bets and Predictions for Ravens at Bills

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Divisional Round matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Ravens at Bills Betting Picks

The Divisional Round will conclude with arguably the two best quarterbacks this season (Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen) squaring off for the right to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. Instead of trying to decipher who will emerge victorious in this much-anticipated bout, let's root for fun and sit back while enjoying a high-scoring affair between two electric offenses.

After cruising to a 28-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, the Ravens boast the best schedule-adjusted offense, ranking first pass offense and second in run offense. Meanwhile, the Bills are the third-best schedule-adjusted offense, sitting at third in both pass and run offense.

When these two teams met back in Week 4, it was Baltimore who ran away with a 35-10 win at home, totaling 427 yards of offense and 22 first downs while going 5 for 9 on third downs. While the Ravens can certainly score with the best of them, I'm expecting more fight from the Bills this time around.

Excluding the Bills' Week 18 game where their starters either rested or played limited snaps, Buffalo has logged 30-plus points in 10 of their last 11 contests. With the Ravens and Bills likely being a little more aggressive in a pivotal matchup, we could get treated to an instant classic on Sunday.

To correlate with backing the over in this showdown, the Game Specials tab at FanDuel Sportsbook offers a variety of markets that are interesting in what should be a back-and-forth battle. Considering that the Ravens and Bills both deploy well-balanced offenses that can strike through the air and on the ground, I'll take each team to score at least one rushing and one passing touchdown in this contest.

Including their lopsided Wild Card win over the Denver Broncos, Buffalo has managed to record at least one rushing and one passing touchdown in 15 of their 18 games this season. Baltimore has notched at least one rushing and one passing touchdown in 14 of their 18 games up to this point.

What makes the case even better for the Ravens and Bills to each tally at least one rushing and one passing touchdown is the fact that Lamar and Allen are ultra-effective dual-threat signal-callers. So, not only will each QB have the chance to contribute a rushing score, but they can extend plays with their legs in the passing game to toss at least one throw into the end zone.

In addition to Lamar and Allen bringing versatility to the quarterback position, both teams have running backs (Derrick Henry and James Cook) who were tied for the most rushing touchdowns (16) during the regular season.

Along with liking each team to find zone at least once on the ground and through the air, I don't mind taking a flier on each team to record one-plus rushing and one-plus passing touchdown in each half at +6000 odds, as well.

