Podcast

NFL DFS Podcast: The Heat Check, NFL Conference Championships Slate

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

NFL DFS Podcast: The Heat Check, NFL Conference Championships Slate

This Sunday's NFL Conference Championships bring us our final two-game DFS slate of the season. Which players stand out across the action on FanDuel? FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the slate, discussing their view of both games and their top plays at each position across the main slate.

Each episode of The Heat Check Fantasy Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. To ensure you receive each episode right when it's posted, subscribe to the FanDuel Research Podcast feed on any of the channels above. A video version of the podcast will also be available on YouTube.

Video Version

You can also click here to check out our updated 2024-25 printable NFL playoff bracket.

