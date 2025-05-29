Astros vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Astros vs Rays Game Info

Houston Astros (30-25) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (28-27)

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Thursday, May 29, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSUN

Astros vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | TB: (-100)

HOU: (-118) | TB: (-100) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-194) | TB: -1.5 (+160)

HOU: +1.5 (-194) | TB: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 3-2, 4.58 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 4-3, 4.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Ryan Gusto (3-2) to the mound, while Shane Baz (4-3) will answer the bell for the Rays. Gusto and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Gusto's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays are 6-4-0 ATS in Baz's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Rays have a 2-1 record in Baz's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51.6%)

Astros vs Rays Moneyline

The Astros vs Rays moneyline has Houston as a -118 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a -100 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Rays are +160 to cover, while the Astros are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Rays Over/Under

Astros versus Rays on May 29 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Astros vs Rays Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (55.6%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 18-14 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 55 opportunities.

The Astros are 31-24-0 against the spread in their 55 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 47.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-12).

Tampa Bay is 10-10 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

In the 54 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-31-3).

The Rays have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 26-28-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with 54 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .475.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has hit seven homers this season while driving in 27 runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Pena heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve is batting .267 with a .410 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Jake Meyers is batting .293 with a .353 OBP and 16 RBI for Houston this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has accumulated an on-base percentage of .397, a slugging percentage of .503, and has 52 hits, all club-bests for the Rays (while batting .315).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 28th in slugging.

Aranda hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Junior Caminero is batting .249 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .278.

He is currently 96th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Yandy Diaz is batting .233 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Brandon Lowe has five doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .249.

Astros vs Rays Head to Head

5/21/2025: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/4/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/3/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/30/2023: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

