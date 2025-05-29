FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 29

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB schedule that features plenty of exciting contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
  • Records: Phillies (35-19), Braves (25-28)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 64.38%
  • Braves Win Probability: 35.62%

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Chris Sale
  • Records: Phillies (35-19), Braves (25-28)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 57.03%
  • Braves Win Probability: 42.97%

Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: Blue Jays (26-28), Athletics (23-33)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.56%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 45.44%

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Shane Baz
  • Records: Astros (30-25), Rays (28-27)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 51.57%
  • Rays Win Probability: 48.43%

Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ROOT Sports NW and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Mariners (30-23), Nationals (24-30)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 53.32%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 46.68%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

