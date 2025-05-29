Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 29

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB schedule that features plenty of exciting contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Cristopher Sanchez vs. AJ Smith-Shawver Records: Phillies (35-19), Braves (25-28)

Phillies (35-19), Braves (25-28) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Braves Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 64.38%

64.38% Braves Win Probability: 35.62%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Chris Sale

Zack Wheeler vs. Chris Sale Records: Phillies (35-19), Braves (25-28)

Phillies (35-19), Braves (25-28) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Braves Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 57.03%

57.03% Braves Win Probability: 42.97%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and NBCS-CA

MLB Network, SN1 and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Jeffrey Springs

José Berrios vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Blue Jays (26-28), Athletics (23-33)

Blue Jays (26-28), Athletics (23-33) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.56%

54.56% Athletics Win Probability: 45.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSUN

SCHN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Shane Baz

Ryan Gusto vs. Shane Baz Records: Astros (30-25), Rays (28-27)

Astros (30-25), Rays (28-27) Astros Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.57%

51.57% Rays Win Probability: 48.43%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ROOT Sports NW and MASN

Fox Sports 1, ROOT Sports NW and MASN Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. MacKenzie Gore

Emerson Hancock vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Mariners (30-23), Nationals (24-30)

Mariners (30-23), Nationals (24-30) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.32%

53.32% Nationals Win Probability: 46.68%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.