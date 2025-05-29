Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Athletics.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (27-28) vs. Athletics (23-33)

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Thursday, May 29, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SN1, and NBCS-CA

Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-138) | OAK: (+118)

TOR: (-138) | OAK: (+118) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | OAK: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 1-2, 4.22 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 0-2, 2.57 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (1-2, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Jacob Lopez (0-2, 2.57 ERA). Berrios' team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Berrios' team has won 20% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-4). Lopez has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for two Lopez starts this season -- they lost both.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.6%)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -138 favorite, while the Athletics are a +118 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +136 to cover, while the Athletics are -164 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Athletics, on May 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or better on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 54 games with a total this season.

The Blue Jays are 33-21-0 against the spread in their 54 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have put together a 12-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, the Athletics have gone 5-18 (21.7%).

The Athletics have played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-23-3).

The Athletics have a 26-30-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 57 hits. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season. He's batting .273.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Bichette brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .125 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (39) this season, and 18 of those have gone for extra bases.

Alejandro Kirk has three home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .396, a slugging percentage of .512, and has 73 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .353).

He is third in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Wilson takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Brent Rooker is batting .254 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 83rd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .238 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

