MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 29
Will Kyle Schwarber or Marcell Ozuna go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 29, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 54 games (has homered in 31.5% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
