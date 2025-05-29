Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 29

Will Kyle Schwarber or Marcell Ozuna go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 54 games (has homered in 31.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 54 games (has homered in 31.5% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

