Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 29

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can AJ Smith-Shawver surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

