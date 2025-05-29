MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 29
Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can AJ Smith-Shawver surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 29, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
- Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
- Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances