FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 29

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can AJ Smith-Shawver surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup