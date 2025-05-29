NHL
Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Edmonton Oilers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Oilers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
- Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN
Stars vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-134)
|Oilers (+112)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (58.2%)
Stars vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +184.
Stars vs Oilers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Oilers on May 29, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Stars vs Oilers Moneyline
- Edmonton is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -134 favorite at home.