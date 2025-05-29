FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Oilers Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
  • Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-134)Oilers (+112)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (58.2%)

Stars vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +184.

Stars vs Oilers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Oilers on May 29, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Stars vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -134 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup