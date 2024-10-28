NFL DFS First Look: Initial Observations for the Week 9 Main Slate

Last week's FanDuel NFL DFS main slate is barely in the rearview mirror, but it's never too early to look ahead to the next main slate.

With that in mind, let's peek ahead to this coming Sunday's main slate and see what early-week observations stand out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL DFS First Look at the Week 9 Main Slate Salaries

The Dolphins Have Understandably Gotten Salary Increases

Even though the Miami Dolphins didn't secure a win in Week 8, the return of Tua Tagovailoa helped the offense become an effective unit again. For the first time since Week 1, the Dolphins produced 20-plus points and 200-plus passing yards in a game, which allowed the skill players in Miami's offense to have fantasy-relevant performances.

Before Week 8 kicked off, Tagovailoa carried a $7,000 salary, De'Von Achane was sitting at $6,800, Tyreek Hill was only $7,600, and Jaylen Waddle possessed a $5,900 salary. The days of the Dolphins having those salaries are in the past as FanDuel has increased Miami's salaries across the board entering Week 9.

As a result of Tagovailoa's return, Tua received a $7,300 salary, Achane is now $7,800, Hill jumped up to $8,500, and Waddle got a slight increase to $6,200. Ahead of a divisional showdown versus the Buffalo Bills, Miami's skill players are no longer must-play value options given their new salaries.

Jahmyr Gibbs Possesses a Higher Salary Than David Montgomery

Similar to last season, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have had nearly identical salaries each week, with the latter having the loftier salary in the majority of weeks this season. However, after another productive outing from Gibbs in Week 8, the second-year back has now usurped Montgomery as the highest-salaried back on the Detroit Lions.

Gibbs showed during his rookie campaign that he has elite upside when given opportunities, but splitting the backfield with Montgomery has capped that upside. In back-to-back weeks, Gibbs has registered 116-plus rushing yards and at least one rushing touchdown while leading the duo in touches each game.

At their current salaries, Gibbs and Montgomery have salaries positioned around their ceiling, making them tough to insert in DFS lineups as long as the other one is healthy. Even though Detroit's rushing attack is dominant and either of them can pop off at any moment, Gibbs and Montgomery each have just one game this season where they've earned 20-plus touches.

Chase Brown Saw a Slight Decrease in Salary

In recent weeks, we've seen a noticeable shift in the backfield for the Cincinnati Bengals. For the fourth straight game in Week 8, Chase Brown led the Bengals' running backs in touches, turning 14 touches into 34 scrimmage yards and a touchdown (compared to Zack Moss logging 39 scrimmage yards on 9 touches).

Over the last four weeks, Brown has out-touched Moss, 58-37, with double-digit carries in five consecutive appearances. Despite that being the case, Brown's salary has gone from $6,500 in Week 8 to $6,300 in Week 9 ahead of a favorable home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Along with getting more touches in Cincy's offense recently, Brown has found the end zone at least one time and scored 10-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in four of his last five games. While things could change throughout the week, Brown is shaping up to be a solid salary-saving option at running back in Week 9.

David Njoku Received a Salary Boost

Since Jameis Winston has stepped in at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, David Njoku has been producing in fantasy. After tallying a season-high 18.6 FDPs in Week 7, Njoku followed that up by registering 14.6 FDPs in Week 8.

Njoku now has two consecutive games where he's gotten seven-plus targets, five-plus receptions, 60-plus receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown. Even with Njoku having a decent output in Week 7, he had a $5,500 salary in Week 8, making him a very enticing play at his salary.

Understandably, Njoku has seen his salary increase from $5,500 to $7,000 entering Week 9 as his current role in Cleveland's offense makes him an elite tight end in fantasy the rest of the way. While Njoku will still see fantastic usage with Winston under center, he becomes tougher to fit into DFS lineups at his new salary.

