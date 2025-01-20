NFL Conference Championship Betting Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals

The NFL is down to its final four ahead of this week's Conference Championship round of the playoffs.

And we're getting two big rivalry matchups this weekend.

One is an NFC East divisional rivalry that has grown over decades. The other is a new-age rivalry built on AFC supremacy.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game of the Conference Championship round.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

NFL Conference Championship Betting Odds and Predictions

Commanders at Eagles Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (66.3%)

Date: Sunday, January 26

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Commanders and Eagles will square up for a third time this season, this time in the NFC Conference Championship.

These two teams split the regular season series in 2024.

In Week 11, the Eagles won 26-18 in Philadelphia. In that matchup, Saquon Barkley ran 26 times for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 52 yards receiving.

A.J. Brown (5 catches, 65 yards) and Dallas Goedert (5 catches, 61 yards) paced the pass-catchers in yardage.

Jayden Daniels was held to 191 yards on 32 attempts with only Austin Ekeler (89 yards) and Zach Ertz (47 yards) clearing 17 yards. Terry McLaurin finished the game with 2 targets and 10 yards.

In the rematch, the Commanders won 36-33, thanks to a nine-yard touchdown catch by Jamison Crowder in the waning seconds. That was Daniels' fifth touchdown pass of the game, and he led the team with 81 rushing yards.

In this game, Jalen Hurts exited early, and Kenny Pickett took over. Philadelphia again leaned on Barkley, who ran 29 times for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bills at Chiefs Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (52.1%)

Date: Sunday, January 26

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

This is one of the biggest rivalries in recent NFL memory, as the Bills and Chiefs have met three times in the NFL playoffs since the 2020 season.

The Chiefs have won all three of those matchups.

2020 AFC Championshp (Chiefs 38, Bills 24)

2021 AFC Divisional Round (Chiefs 42, Bills 36 in overtime)

2023 AFC Divisional Round (Chiefs 27, Bills 24)

However, excluding the Chiefs' Week 18 loss -- when they rested their starters -- the only team to defeat them this season was the Bills.

In Week 11, Kansas City traveled to Buffalo. The Bills won 30-21.

Josh Allen threw 40 times and had 262 yards and a touchdown through the air. He led the team in rushing attempts (12) and yards (55) and also had a rushing score. James Cook ran 9 times for 20 yards and scored twice on the ground.

As for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes threw for 196 yards on 33 attempts -- but 3 touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Noah Gray, and the other was to Xavier Worthy. Travis Kelce was held to 8 yards on 4 targets despite a team-best 26 routes (tied with Worthy).

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.