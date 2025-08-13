3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 8/13/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics

The lowest total of the night by a landslide is 148 for a matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and Washington Mystics. The under is 5-3 in the Mystics' last 8 games while it is 8-2 over the Valkyries' previous 10. However, a 148-point total causes obvious pause for the over. Should we still back the under?

Both offenses are in the bottom four for the fewest points per game (PPG) while Golden State plays at the WNBA's slowest pace. Opponents log the second-fewest field goal attempts per game against the Valkyries while Washington gives up the fourth-fewest shots per contest. A slow pace is our first check mark for going under a low total.

Each defense is performing well in the opposing squad's strength. For example, the Mystics lean on attacking the rim with the third-most points in the paint per game. Washington's offense could already lack a major piece in Shakira Austin (12.5 PPG) -- who is questionable with a leg injury. Most importantly, Golden State is stingy by allowing the fewest points in the paint per game.

On the other side of the court, the Valkyries love to shoot triples with the most three-point attempts per game. Washington holds opposing teams to the seventh-fewest three-point shots per contest while opponents shoot only 31.3% from deep (the lowest).

The pace should be there to help contribute to a low-scoring game. With each defense carrying the ability to take away the other team's offensive strengths, I'm staying on the under trend.

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

While the Las Vegas Aces total the third-fewest points in the paint per game, A'ja Wilson remains a force by taking 58.8% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim while racking up 22.2 PPG. Meanwhile, the New York Liberty give up the sixth-most points in the paint per game and are dealing with several frontcourt injuries as Breanna Stewart (knee), Nyara Sabally (knee), and Isabelle Harrison (concussion) are all expected to be out.

Against an already meh interior defense, Wilson could feast with New York's rim protection looking thin. In her only full appearance against the Liberty this season, Las Vegas' star center totaled 31 points -- moving my attention to over 22.5 points.

Recent production certainly suggests the over is likely as Wilson has recorded 29.3 PPG over her previous three outings. She's seen an increase in volume with 20.0 field goal attempts per game during the span compared to 16.1 on the season. Wilson has also logged 8.3 free throw attempts per game in the split, surpassing her season-long average of 7.1.

Spearheaded by an advantage against a thin frontcourt, Wilson should flourish. Her recent production and increase in volume only adds to the over's appealing outlook.

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

We have another angle for an interior scorer finding success on Wednesday.

For the Atlanta Dream, they love to shoot threes, notching the second-most attempts per game. However, the volume hasn't been the same with Rhyne Howard's 9.5 three-point shots per game being absent from the lineup. While she returned on August 10, Howard played for only 16 minutes due to ejection. She's probable (knee) for Wednesday, but Howard hasn't played in a full game since July 11.

I don't expect Howard's usual three-point volume to be present -- especially with the Seattle Storm allowing the second-fewest three-point shots per game. Seattle's interior defense looks vulnerable, though, giving up the fourth-most points in the paint per game.

Brionna Jones (12.9 PPG) has come up with some big games when Howard was out, including scoring 15.2 PPG over the last five games. She takes 77.1% of her field goal attempts within 10 feet of the rim.

If Atlanta turns to attacking the rim with Howard working her way back into form, Jones is a favorable pick to go over her point total. RotoWire's projections have Jones reaching 12.9 points.

